Two poems by Numan Shahin
Happy New Year
Welcome "Happy New Year"Power of New Year's new sunlight
Makes the world more fair and bright
Happy New Year three plus two thousand twenty
Everybody will be blessed by Almighty.
The world will be peaceful with our positive involvement
Everybody will enjoy every moment
We will solve any problem as a team
Nothing can destroy our any dream.
Birds will sing a new sweet song
It keeps us happy for the time long
New fragrance will spread from flower
Inequalities of our society vaporize within an hour.
Waiting for light
I am waiting for light
That will make us bright
Darkness of heart will be vanished
Dishonesty must be punished.
I am waiting for light
That will open our inner-eyes
Make men to realize:
Men are not black and white
All men are equal at day and night.
I am waiting for light
That will destroy the power of illegal money
Help us complete the successful life journey
Nobody will die in need of food
Every work of man will be good.
I believe
Man is the source of that light
Once upon a time
He will make the world most bright.