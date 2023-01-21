Two poems by Numan Shahin



Happy New Year

Welcome "Happy New Year" Power of New Year's new sunlight

Makes the world more fair and bright

Happy New Year three plus two thousand twenty

Everybody will be blessed by Almighty.

The world will be peaceful with our positive involvement

Everybody will enjoy every moment

We will solve any problem as a team

Nothing can destroy our any dream.

Birds will sing a new sweet song

It keeps us happy for the time long

New fragrance will spread from flower

Inequalities of our society vaporize within an hour.





Waiting for light

I am waiting for light

That will make us bright

Darkness of heart will be vanished

Dishonesty must be punished.

I am waiting for light

That will open our inner-eyes

Make men to realize:

Men are not black and white

All men are equal at day and night.

I am waiting for light

That will destroy the power of illegal money

Help us complete the successful life journey

Nobody will die in need of food

Every work of man will be good.

I believe

Man is the source of that light

Once upon a time

He will make the world most bright.























