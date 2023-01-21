|
I am Success
|
People value me like a king
And my praises they sing.
They want me by their side
For all their pains to slide.
They pretend to know me
And make me a homie.
But in reality, I have never been understood by them
And only be a showpiece like a
Spark-less gem.
They earn me to shine like gold.
But in the process they lose a hold,
Of all the folds of relations that are new and old.
Only if they knew,
How I could be earned truly,
They would have never been unruly.
They would leave with humanity,
And bring back home prosperity.
Yes, I am success!
And those relations
Are like diamonds.
I know I am not worth
Those diamonds they lose
To have some silver they choose.
And I hope to wake up to,
The day they will know too.
The day they will try and learn,
My characters with zest,
I will be their guest.
The poet is a student of Viqarunnisa Noon School & Collage