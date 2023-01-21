

I am Success

And my praises they sing.

They want me by their side

For all their pains to slide.



They pretend to know me

And make me a homie.

But in reality, I have never been understood by them

And only be a showpiece like a

Spark-less gem.



They earn me to shine like gold.

But in the process they lose a hold,

Of all the folds of relations that are new and old.



Only if they knew,

How I could be earned truly,

They would have never been unruly.

They would leave with humanity,

And bring back home prosperity.



Yes, I am success!

And those relations

Are like diamonds.



I know I am not worth

Those diamonds they lose

To have some silver they choose.

And I hope to wake up to,

The day they will know too.



The day they will try and learn,

My characters with zest,

I will be their guest.



The poet is a student of Viqarunnisa Noon School & Collage

















