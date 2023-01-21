Video
Home Countryside

Growers happy over fair price of bitter gourd

Published : Saturday, 21 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Growers happy over fair price of bitter gourd

Growers happy over fair price of bitter gourd

GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR, Jan 20: Scaffolding-based hybrid bitter gourd cultivation is pleasing growers in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district as the market of the produce is going fair.
Soil of this region is suitable for different vegetables including bitter gourd. That is why growers are enhancing their bitter gourd farming lands in the upazila.
More than 200 people of about 25 villages, such as Krishnarampur, Sonarpara, Parbatipur, Binnagari, Danga, Kulanandapur, Sreechandrapur, Begunbari, Shalikadah, Uttar Devipur, Ragunathpur, Chandpara, Rishighat, Saatpara and Bharnapara, have farmed bitter gourd.
A recent visit found growers passing busy time in irrigating, weeding, bitter gourd lifting and marketing in different farms.
Grower Yamin of Sonarpara Village said, he has farmed bitter gourd on 1acre this year, higher than last year's.
At present, bitter is selling at Tk 2,000-2,200 per maund. He is hoping a bitter gourd sale of over Tk 2 lakhs, if bazaar and weather go fair.
Grower Haider Ali of Begunbari Village said, farming bitter gourd requires cow dung manure, mustard cake, chemical fertilizer, and insecticides. It does not require so fertilizers to cultivate winter vegetables and potato in the same lands, they added.
Ghoraghat Upazila Agriculture Extension Officer Md Ruhul Amin said, soon after lifting bitter gourd, growers can bring the lands under cauliflower, cabbage, chilli, potato and green spinach.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Eklas Hossain Sarkar said,  growers are being provided advice regularly; bitter gourd was farmed on 65 ha in the last year in the upazila; this year, 85 ha have been brought under it; besides, other vegetables have been farmed on 11 ha.



« PreviousNext »

