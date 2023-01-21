Two murdered in Rajbari, Laxmipur

Two people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Rajbari and Laxmipur, on Wednesday and Thursday.

RAJBARI: A housewife was allegedly hacked to death by her husband over a family dispute in Sadar Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The incident took place in Bartha area of the upazila at around 2:15 am.

The deceased was identified as Beauty Begum, 30, wife of Abdul Latif, a resident of Bartha Village of the upazila. Abdul Latif is absconding after the incident.

Police and local sources said Latif hacked his wife with a knife in the house at early hours due to a family feud. Beauty Begum died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajbari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajbari Sadar Police Station (PS) Shahadat Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to nab the accused and legal action will be taken in this regard.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: An auto-rickshaw driver was strangled by miscreants in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Israfil, 18, son of Abul Bashar, a resident of Char Jangalia area under Hazirhat Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a group of miscreants strangled Israfil in Chowdhury Bazar area on the Nabiganj-Chowdhury Bazar road under Char Martin Union at night, and fled away along with his auto-rickshaw.

Later on, locals spotted the body of Israfil lying on the road at dawn on Thursday and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police primarily assumed that Israfil might have been murdered as the miscreants wanted to snatch his auto-rickshaw without any hassle.

Kamalnagar PS OC Mohammad Solaiman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to nab those involved in the killing and filing of a murder case with the PS is underway in this regard.



















