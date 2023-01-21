Three nabbed with fake Bishnu Idol

JOYPURHAT, Jan 20: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested three persons along with a fake Bishnu Idol from Baniapara area under Sadar Upazila in the district on Sunday.

The arrested persons are: Abdul Alim, 32, Zahurul Islam, 44, and Mehdi Hasan, 32.

Acting on a tip-off, members of the elite force led by RAB Joypurhat Camp Squad Commander Masud Rana conducted a drive in Baniapara area at night and arrested trio along with the fake Bishnu Idol weighing 40 kg.

At that time, a motorcycle, four mobile phone sets and Tk 1,100 in cash were also seized from their possession.

RAB-5 Squad Commander Masud Rana said the arrested persons cheated people of different parts of the country and collect money by showing false lure of the fake Bishnu Idol.

A case under the Special Powers Act-1974 was filed against the arrested with Joypurhat Sadar Police Station in this regard, the RAB official added.











