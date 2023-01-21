19 nabbed with drugs in 11 districts

A total of 19 people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in 11 districts- Noakhali, Barishal, Kishoreganj, Dinajpur, Narayanganj, Chandpur, Rajshahi, Joypurhat, Kurigram, Panchagarh and Rajbari, in recent times.

NOAKHALI: Four people were detained along with drugs in separate drives in Hatiya and Begumganj upazilas of the district recently.

Police arrested a man along with 120 yaba tablets from Afia Bazar under Hatiya Upazila on Wednesday afternoon.

The arrested man is Shahin, 23, a resident of Talukder Village under Charisswar Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatiya Police Station (PS) Amir Hossen said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Afia Bazar area in the afternoon, and arrested the man along with the drugs.

A case was filed with the PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.

On the other hand, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-11), in a drive, arrested three drug peddlers along with 1,400 yaba tablets from Begumganj Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested men are: Md Swapan, 38, and Anwar Hossen Juwel, 26, residents of Hajipur Village; and Md Jamal Uddin, 52, of Chandpur Village in the upazila.

RAB-11 CPC-3 Company Commander Lieutenant Mahmudul Hasan said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Hajipur Village on January 13 last, and arrested the drug peddlers along with the yaba tablets.

A case was filed with Begumganj PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the RAB official added.

BARISHAL: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 70 yaba tablets from Nothullabad Bus Stand area under Airport PS in the city on Tuesday afternoon.

The arrested man is Ahsanul Haque Manik, 30, a resident of Rupatali area in the city.

According to Police sources, acting on a top-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the area in the afternoon, and arrested the man along with the yaba tablets.

A case was filed with Barishal Airport PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act.

KISHOREGANJ: Three people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Bhairab and Katiadi upazilas of the district on Monday.

Members of RAB arrested two persons along with 41 kilograms of hemp from Bhairab Upazila in the district on Monday night.

The arrested persons are: Md Milon Hawlader, 37, son of late Akter Hawlader of Krishnakati Village under Sadar Upazila in Jhalakati District; and Md Babu Mia, 36, son of Md Nasir Mia, hails from Kashimpur Village under Bijoynagar Upazila in Brahmanbaria District.

RAB-14 CPC-2 Bhairab Camp Company Commander Senior Assistant Superintend of Police Mohammad Akkas Ali said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Nataler Mor area under Bhairab Upazila at night, arrested the duo along with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bhairab Model PS in this regard.

Meanwhile, members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested a man along with 8 kilograms of hemp from Katiadi Upazila in the district on Monday evening.

The arrested person is Md Ramzan Mia, 24, son of Md Abu Mia, a resident of Bartolla (Ukilpara) Village under Ashuganj Upazila in Brahmanbaria District.

Katiadi PS OC Md Shahadat Hossain said on information, a team of the DNC conducted a drive in Katiadi Bus Stand area in the evening, and arrested him along with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Katiadi Model PS in this regard, the OC added.

DINAJPUR: Dinajpur Customs Department, in a drive, arrested an Indian truck driver along with 23 bottles of foreign liquor from Hili Panama Port in the district on Sunday night.

The arrested man is Goutam Roy, hails from Bolosna Village under Balughat Upazila of Dakshin Dinajpur District in India.

Hili Customs Deputy Commissioner Md Bayazid Hossain said acting on a tip off, a team of the department searched Goutam's truck at night and arrested him along with the liquor.

The department also seized his truck and a case was filed with Hakimpur PS under the Narcotics Control Act, the official added.

NARAYANGANJ: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 1.6 kilograms of heroin worth about Tk 3.2 crore from Chattagram Road Bus Stand under Siddhirganj PS in the district on Sunday night.

The arrested person is Masum Sarkar, 20, hails from Bhabanipur Village under Homna PS in Cumilla District.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of DB Police conducted a drive in the area at night, and arrested the man along with the drugs.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Siddhirganj PS against him in this regard.

CHANDPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested a fugitive convict along with 50 yaba tablets from Balithuba Purba Union under Faridganj Upazila in the district on Saturday night.

The arrested person is Mohammad Alamgir Hossain, 41, a resident of Madan Gaon Village under Balithuba Paschim Union in the upazila.

Faridganj PS OC Md Abdul Mannan said acting on tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Deichar Village at night, and arrested the convicted criminal along with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS against him in this regard, the OC added.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with six grams of heroin from Bagha Upazila in the district on Saturday night.

The arrested person is Shimul Shil, 22, a resident of Chak Narayanpur Village in the upazila.

Bagha PS OC Sazzad Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Chak Narayanpur Village at night, and arrested the man along with the drugs.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS against him in this connection, the OC added.

JOYPURHAT: Two drug dealers were arrested by members of RAB-5 along with marijuana in Sadar Upazila of the district on January 13 last.

The arrested men are Nurnabi alias Lutfar Rahman, 37, and Sadekul Islam Budu, 26, residents of Patnitala Upazila under Naogaon District.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Captain Major Mustafa Zaman said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force led by its Squad Commander Masud Rana conducted a drive in Kashiabari area on January 13 last, and arrested them.

At that time, 14.5 kg of marijuana, a motorcycle, 3 mobile phone sets and Tk 4,300 in cash were also seized from their possession.

RAB-5 Squad Commander Masud Rana confirmed the matter, adding that a case was filed with Joypurhat Sadar PS against the arrested under the Narcotics Control Act.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Police, in separate drives, arrested three drug peddlers along with 52 kilograms of hemp and 53 bottles of Eascof syrup from Fulbari Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested persons are: Shahidul Islam, 34, a resident of Baraitari Village, Sumon Chandra Sen, 37, a resident of Baniatari Village, and Hamidul Islam, 44, a resident of Miapara Village in the upazila.

Fulbari PS OC Fazlur Rahman said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted drive in Char Shimul Bari Village at the night of January 13 last, and arrested Shahidul and Sumon along with 52 kilograms hemp.

Besides an another team of the force conducted a drive in Miapara Village and arrested Hamidul Islam along with 53 bottles of Eascof syrup and 100 grams of hemp.

Several cases were filed against them with the PS under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug peddler along with 101 ampoules from Tentulia Upazila in the district.

The arrested person is Saiful Islam Babu, 28, a resident of Ronchandi Village under Tentulia Sadar Union in the upazila.

Tentulia Model PS OC Abu Sayeed Chowdhury said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector Tapan Kumar Roy,conducted a drive in the area on January 13 last, and arrested the man along with the drugs.

A case was filed with the PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.

RAJBARI: Police, in a drive, arrested a woman along with 20 bottles of phensedyl from Goalanda Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested person is Israt Jahan Dolon, 28, a resident of Sonargaon Upazila in Narayanganj District.

Goalanda Ghat PS OC Swapan Kumar Majumder said acting on a tip-off a team of the law enforcers set up a check post in the area on January 13, and arrested the woman along with the drugs.

A case was filed with the PS against the woman under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.















