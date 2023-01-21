

Teacher crisis hampers education at Meherpur Mohila College

According to the college sources, the college has been running amid crises of teachers and other officers and staff-members for a long time.

There are no teachers in the six departments of the college, no lecturers in any of the three departments of the science faculty. Apart from this, there are 4 out of 14 posts of office assistants in the college. The librarian post is also vacant. There is no accountant. There is a shortage of buildings too.

Due to such problems, class activities are not going on properly. Students have to complete the syllabus privately from teachers of other colleges. Even after writing letters to higher authorities, no teachers or staff have been posted to meet the crisis. Math classes are being conducted by guest teachers.

College sources confirmed, there are no teachers in six departments- Management, Chemistry, Zoology, Mathematics, History, and Social Welfare. Honours course is running in the Department of Economics.

But there is one in place of four teachers, one in place of two in Political Science Department, no lecturer in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology departments. There are only four people in place of 14 posts of supporting staff. As against 29 teaching posts, 20 ones are currently available.

Fermin Akhtar Prithi, a 2nd-year student, said, due to the teacher crisis, classes are held one day after several weeks. That is why, she has to come to the city from her Monakhali Village in Mujibnagar Upazila only for private study.

Pinki Khatun and Julekha Khatun, students of Economics Department, said, due to irregular classes, students also do not come to college regularly.

Meghla Mondal who has completed higher secondary, said, despite studying in the Science Department, she did not get a practical class in two years because there is no demonstrator. She completed her lessons of mathematics, chemistry and biology under teachers Hannan, Sarwar and Shahid of Meherpur Sahiuddin Degree College.

Classes in the new academic year are scheduled to begin from next February. This year's admission has already started.

The soil test of the college premises was done twice to construct new building. It has not been materialised yet.

College sources said, furniture of the college are getting damaged due to lack of proper space.

The journey of the college started in 1985 with the name of 'Meherpur Mohila College' on about three acres of land with the aim of expanding women's education in the district. Later on in 1992, the college was named as 'Meherpur Govt Mahila College' through nationalization.

In 2011, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina promised to start Honours in the college during Mujibnagar Day on April 17.

From the academic year 2013-14, Honours courses in Bangla and Economics departments were introduced. At present, honours courses are in progress in three more departments- Management, English and Civics.

Principal of the college Prof Rafiqul Islam said, he has been suffering from lack of teachers and employees for the long time. Letters have been sent to the authorities concerned, but no fruitful reply has been received. If the vacant posts of teachers and staff are not filled in, it will become difficult to continue the academic activities, the principal maintained.



















MEHERPUR, Jan 20: Academic activities of Meherpur Government Mohila College in the district are hampered as the institution is plagued with many problems including manpower crisis.According to the college sources, the college has been running amid crises of teachers and other officers and staff-members for a long time.There are no teachers in the six departments of the college, no lecturers in any of the three departments of the science faculty. Apart from this, there are 4 out of 14 posts of office assistants in the college. The librarian post is also vacant. There is no accountant. There is a shortage of buildings too.Due to such problems, class activities are not going on properly. Students have to complete the syllabus privately from teachers of other colleges. Even after writing letters to higher authorities, no teachers or staff have been posted to meet the crisis. Math classes are being conducted by guest teachers.College sources confirmed, there are no teachers in six departments- Management, Chemistry, Zoology, Mathematics, History, and Social Welfare. Honours course is running in the Department of Economics.But there is one in place of four teachers, one in place of two in Political Science Department, no lecturer in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology departments. There are only four people in place of 14 posts of supporting staff. As against 29 teaching posts, 20 ones are currently available.Fermin Akhtar Prithi, a 2nd-year student, said, due to the teacher crisis, classes are held one day after several weeks. That is why, she has to come to the city from her Monakhali Village in Mujibnagar Upazila only for private study.Pinki Khatun and Julekha Khatun, students of Economics Department, said, due to irregular classes, students also do not come to college regularly.Meghla Mondal who has completed higher secondary, said, despite studying in the Science Department, she did not get a practical class in two years because there is no demonstrator. She completed her lessons of mathematics, chemistry and biology under teachers Hannan, Sarwar and Shahid of Meherpur Sahiuddin Degree College.Classes in the new academic year are scheduled to begin from next February. This year's admission has already started.The soil test of the college premises was done twice to construct new building. It has not been materialised yet.College sources said, furniture of the college are getting damaged due to lack of proper space.The journey of the college started in 1985 with the name of 'Meherpur Mohila College' on about three acres of land with the aim of expanding women's education in the district. Later on in 1992, the college was named as 'Meherpur Govt Mahila College' through nationalization.In 2011, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina promised to start Honours in the college during Mujibnagar Day on April 17.From the academic year 2013-14, Honours courses in Bangla and Economics departments were introduced. At present, honours courses are in progress in three more departments- Management, English and Civics.Principal of the college Prof Rafiqul Islam said, he has been suffering from lack of teachers and employees for the long time. Letters have been sent to the authorities concerned, but no fruitful reply has been received. If the vacant posts of teachers and staff are not filled in, it will become difficult to continue the academic activities, the principal maintained.