

Mustard farming becomes popular in Pabna

Mustard farming is becoming popular in the district whereas paddy cultivation is decreasing due to hard labour and high farming costs. In the last several years, mustard farmers got bumper output and reasonable market price, said Farmer Goni Pramanik of Ghospur Village in Sadar Upazila.

According to field sources, mustard fields in nine upazilas of the district are blooming.

Deputy Director (DD) of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) in Pabna Dr. Saiful Azam said, this year famers in nine upazilas have cultivated mustard on 35,540 hectares (ha) of land against previous season's 29,385 ha with the production target of 35,517 tonnes.

These included 8,180 ha in Pabna Sadar, 3,450 ha in Atghoria, 1,190 ha in Iswardi, 6,750 ha in Chatmohor, 5,530 ha in Vangura, 3,620 ha in Faridpur, 3,580 ha in Bera, 2,110 ha in Santhia, and 1,130 ha in Sujanagar upazilas.

As the weather is still favourable, farmers are expecting a good yield of mustard this season.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, farmer Monirul Islam of Jalalpur Village in the upazila said, "Last year I cultivated mustard on 45 decimals. I earned Tk 22,500. This year, I have cultivated mustard on the same land and am expecting a good yield."

Farmer Abdul Gafur of the village has cultivated mustard on 75 decimals. He said, "As the weather is going fair, I am expecting a good output."

Production is less in paddy cultivation, so farmers are shifting to different Rabi crops including mustard, and at least 2,500 to 3,000 litres of water is needed for producing 1kilogram paddy, and other costs.

He further said, less duration, less water, less cost but a reasonable price are the key factor for Rabi crop cultivation.

















