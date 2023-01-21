Three to die, eight get life term in murder cases in four districts

Separate courts in two days sentenced three men to death and eight others to life-term of imprisonment in four different murder cases in four districts- Rangpur, Kushtia, Kishoreganj and Faridpur.

RANGPUR: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to death for killing his 17th wife over dowry in Paulgarh Village of Pirganj Upazila about 16 years back.

Judge of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-3 of Rangpur M Ali Ahmed handed down the verdict in his courtroom in absentia of the convict.

The court also acquitted another absconding accused Taskia Begum, 18th wife of the convict, as charges brought against her were not proved during the hearing of the case.

The condemned convict is Abu Sayeed, son of Md Azimuddin, a resident of Paulgarh Village in Pirganj Upazila of the district.

According to the prosecution, Abu Sayeed married Tanzina Khatun, daughter of Md Tazim Uddin of Anontorampur Village in the same upazila of the district.

Deceased Tanzina's father soon paid Tk 10,000 out of agreed Tk 25,000 as dowry to Sayeed after the marriage.

The deceased's husband Sayeed continued to press Tanzina to bring the rest Tk 15,000 of the agreed dowry amount.

Under such a situation, Sayeed again married Taskia Begum as his 18th wife.

On February 8 in 2007, husband Sayeed tortured Tanzina to death for not bringing the rest of the dowry money. He then left the body of his 17th wife Tanzina in a nearby paddy field in the area and fled away from the area.

The deceased's father filed a murder case with Pirganj PS of the district in this connection accusing Sayeed and his 18th wife Taskia Begum on the next day.

After the investigation, Sub-Inspector of Pirganj Police Station (PS) Ziaul Haque, also the investigating officer of the case, submitted a charge-sheet against accused Sayeed and Taskia to the court on July 13, 2007.

After examining the case records and taking the testimony and cross-examination of 14 witnesses in the case, the court found Sayeed guilty beyond any doubt and announced the verdict on Thursday ordering to hang him till death.

KUSHTIA: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced six Awami League (AL) activists to life-term in jail in a case filed over killing an Islamai Chhattra Shibir leader about 11 years back.

Kushtia District Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Md Tajul Islam handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The condemned convicts are: Abdullah, Rubel, Kashem, Ruhul Amin; and two brothers Nazrul and Farid. All of them are residents of Phanty Village under Kumarkhali Upazila in the district. All of them are activists of AL.

All the convicts except Rubel have been present at the court during the delivery of the judgment.

The court also fined the convicts Tk 20,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer one more year of imprisonment.

Advocate Anup Kumar Nandy, public prosecutor (PP) of the court, confirmed the matter.

The court also acquitted 29 people from the case as allegations brought against them could not be proved during the prosecution.

According to the case statement, all the accused, in a planned way, stabbed to death Chhatra Shibir leader Abdullah Al Manju to death over previous enmity in Chairman Para of Kumarkhali Upazila in the district on April 13, 2012.

Later on, the deceased's father Abdul Razzak filed a case with Kumarkhali PS in this regard.

After investigation, the investigation officer of the case Nasir Uddin submitted a charge-sheet to the court against the accused on April 30 in 2015.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

KISHOREGANJ: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in Karimganj Upazila in 2019.

Kishoreganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Muhammad Habibullah handed down the verdict on Thursday.

The condemned convict is Delwar Hossain, 38, a resident of Uttar Chanpur Village of Karimganj Upazila of the district.

The court also fined the convict Tk one lakh.

PP of the court Advocate MA Afzal confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Delwar Hossain killed his wife Progya Mostafa, 29, by slitting her throat due to a dispute over dowry on March 21 in 2019.

The deceased's father Ahsan Mostafa filed a case with Karimganj Police Station in this connection on the same day.

After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court.

Following this, the judge delivered the verdict on Thursday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

FARIDPUR: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to death for killing his father and awarded his mother and younger brother to life-term of imprisonment.

Faridpur District Additional and Session Judge Court judge Shihabul Islam handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The condemned convict is Anwar Hossain Arafat, 28, while the lifers are his mother Rizia Begum Lily, 52, and younger brother Shakil alias Sami, 25. They are residents of Sadar Upazila in the district.

According to the case statement, Malek Sheikh, a resident of Betbaria Village under Kaijuri Union in Sadar Upazila of the district, was murdered in his home on October 11, 2014.

Later on, his brother Khalek Sheikh lodged a case with Faridpur Sadar PS in this connection.

During the investigation, police came to know that Malek's first wife and two sons were involved in his killing.

Later on, police arrested his elder son Arafat in the case and he confessed in court to the murder.

In the confessional statement, Arafat said he in association with his mother and younger brother hacked his father to death as he married another woman.

Lawyer for the state Advocate Sanwar Hossain confirmed the matter.




















