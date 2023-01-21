Six killed, seven injured in separate road mishaps

Six people including three females have been killed and seven others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Noakhali, Natore, Gazipur, Sirajganj and Kurigram, in three days.

NOAKHALI: A schoolboy was killed in a road accident in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The accident took place in front of Char Jubli Union Parishad (UP) Complex in Char Jabbar Haris Chowdhury Bazar area on the Sonapur-Chairman Ghat road of the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Wahidul Islam alias Tajvi, 14, son of Forkan Uddin, a resident of the area. He was an eighth grader at Shaheed Joynal Abedin Government Model High School in the area.

Police and local sources said Tajvi was returning the house from Haris Chowdhury Bazar. On the way, a soil-laden tractor hit him in front of Char Jubli UP Complex, which left him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Subarnachar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the schoolboy dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers have seized the killer tractor, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Char Jabbar Police Station (PS) Dev Priyo Das confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family members.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Five people have been injured in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The accident took place in Shalaipara area adjacent to Ekdala Bazar on the Bagatipara-Arani road of the upazila in the morning.

The injured persons are: Ranu Begum, 35, and her son Rabbi, 15; Mushfiq, 18, son of Mosha, and Mahi, 18, son of Afaz Uddin, residents of Chak Goash Village; and Joy Kumar, 18, son of Kalu, hails from Chaktinagar Village in the upazila.

Local sources said two motorcycles were collided head-on in Shalaipara area on the Bagatipara-Arani road in the morning, which left all the five injured.

Of the injured, Ranu Begum, Rabbi and Mushfiq were taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: An elderly woman and her granddaughter were killed and another was injured as a truck hit them at Badnibhanga Crossing under Sreepur Upazila in the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased were identified as Basiron, 50, wife of late Babul Mia, and her granddaughter Nusrat, 5, residents of Badnibhanga Village in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Mawna Police Outpost Mihir Kumar said a wood-laden speedy truck hit their motorcycle when Basiron was going to her daughter's house along with her granddaughter riding by her son-in-law's motorcycle in the evening, which left Basiron and Nusrat dead on the spot and another injured.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

However, the law enforcers have seized the truck, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.

Legal action will be taken in this regard, the SI added.

SIRAJGANJ: A girl was killed and her father injured after their motorcycle was hit by a speedy bus from behind in the district on Wednesday morning.

The accident took place near Pillar No. 48 of Bangabandhu Bridge at around 11:30 am.

The deceased was identified as Tisha Akter, 11, daughter of Rezaul Karim, a resident of Madhupur Dakshinpara area in Pabna District.

Police and local sources said Tisha and her father were going to North Bengal in the morning riding by a motorcycle. When they got onto the Bangabandhu Bridge, a speedy bus hit the motorcycle from behind. Tisha died on the spot as she fell down from her father's motorcycle.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Tisha's father Rezaul Karim was rescued and taken to Tangail General Hospital.

Bangabandhu Bridge East PS OC Shafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: A man was killed as a motorcycle and an auto-rickshaw collided head-on at Paglarhat Bazar under Bhurungamari Upazila in the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Selim Hossain, 24, son of Belal Hossain, a resident of Uttar Tilai Village under Shilkhuri Union in the upazila.

According to police and local sources, an auto-rickshaw and Selim's motorcycle collided head-on at Jamtola crossing of Paglarhat Bazar in the evening when he was returning home riding by his bike, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Bhurungamari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Selim dead.

