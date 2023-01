An exceptional gathering on agricultural issues was held













An exceptional gathering on agricultural issues was held on a mustard field in Laxmipur Village under Moutabi Union in Feni Sadar Upazila on Thursday. Farmers, freedom fighters, public representatives, administrators, journalists, students and teachers participated in the programme organized in association with Upazila Agriculture Office by Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Shushen Chandra Shil. Upazila Nirbahi Officer Anwar Hossain Patwari, FF Journalist Abu Taher, Upazila Agriculture Officer Sharmin Akhter, Agricultural Extension Officer Umme Salma, Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Shahid Khandaker, its Female Vice-Chairman Jotsna Ara Jucy, Vice-Chairman of Star Line Group Jafar Uddin, Kalidah UP Chairman Delwar Hossain and Motabi UP Chairman Harun ar Rashid spoke on the occasion. photo: observer