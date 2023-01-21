Video
Home Countryside

Krishi Bank to disburse Tk 2,039cr loan in Khulna region

Published : Saturday, 21 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Jan 20: Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) will disburse Tk 2,039 crore loan in the divisional region during the current 2022-23 fiscal year to facilitate increasing crop, dairy and poultry production and enhance rural economy.
BKB is disbursing the loan through its 88 branches in five districts under the region. It was confirmed by Principal Regional Manager of BKB-Khulna Region Sheikh Abdul Quyum.
Target has also been set up to recover loan of Tk 1,213 crore while profit Tk 26 crore in the current fiscal year.
The bank already has given Tk 790 crore.
A decision has also been taken to increase capital, distribution and realization of loan, classified loan, and reduce classified loan, realize blocked loan. Other action plans have been taken to achieve business target, he added.
Official sources said, the bank has disbursed loan of Tk 1,710 crore, recovered Tk 1,070 crore including classified loans in the last 2021-22 fiscal year.
It has attained an ever highest profit of Tk 76 crore during that period (2021-22).
It has achieved Tk 84 crore foreign remittance in the first six months of the current fiscal year while Tk 114 crore foreign remittance in the last fiscal year. Certificate cases of a total Tk 2,554 crore have been filed.
The bank enhanced its lending activities in multipurpose potential fields for boosting agricultural production, intensifying food security and flourishing poultry and dairy sectors.
"Putting maximum emphasis on ensuring best services to farmers side by side with working with utmost sincerity and responsibility for continuous advancement of the reputed bank and making its profitable", the official maintained.


