Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 January, 2023, 7:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three people burnt in Rajbari, Narayanganj

Published : Saturday, 21 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondents

Three people including two minor children have been burnt to death in separate incidents in two districts- Rajbari and Narayanganj, on Thursday.
RAJBARI: Two minor boys were burnt to death in a fire that originated from a gas stove at a house in Kalukhali Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The deceased were identified as Ekram, and his neighbour Babu, aged between 3 to 7 years.
Majhbari Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Shariful Islam said four children were playing at the house of Ekram, and suddenly a fire that originating from a gas stove broke out in the house in Majhbari Union of Kalukhali Upazila on Thursday night, leaving the children critically injured.
Locals rescued the children and rushed them to a nearby hospital.
They were, later, shifted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital, where one minor boy died. Another child succumbed to his burn injuries at a hospital in Dhaka, the UP chairman added.
NARAYANGANJ: A man, who suffered burn injuries in a gas cylinder explosion at a textile factory in Araihazar Upazila of the district on Wednesday, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Momen Mia, 40, a senior operator in M/S Emon Textile and Sizing factory.
He died on Thursday noon while undergoing treatment at the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), said Azizul Haque, officer-in-charge (OC) of Araihazar Police Station.
OC Azizul said the accident took place on Wednesday night at around 11pm, when a cylinder of the factory suddenly exploded, leaving Momen seriously injured.
Momen was rescued and rushed to the burn unit at the DMCH, where he died at around 12pm on Thursday, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Growers happy over fair price of bitter gourd
Two murdered in Rajbari, Laxmipur
Three nabbed with fake Bishnu Idol
19 nabbed with drugs in 11 districts
Teacher crisis hampers education at Meherpur Mohila College
Mustard farming becomes popular in Pabna
Three to die, eight get life term in murder cases in four districts
Six killed, seven injured in separate road mishaps


Latest News
Fall of government now a matter of time: Khondker Mosharraf
World Bank Managing Director arrives in Dhaka
Bangladesh logs 17 more Covid cases
Philippine bank appeals US court loss to Bangladesh
Govt hikes prices of gas, but must ensure uniterrupted supply: DCCI
Two held with Yaba pills in Rajshahi
Youth crushed under train in Sirajganj
Bangladesh reports one more dengue death
Without justice, chaos occurs: Anisul
Govt raises power tariff finding no other alternatives: Quader
Most Read News
News presenter Dr Natasha is no more
Mild to moderate cold wave sweeps parts of country
Six held for using forged visa stamps to get US visas
Govt taking anti-people decisions repeatedly: Nazrul Islam
BBC film on Modi's role in Gujarat riots 'propaganda,' says India
Foreigners' dictation on democracy won't be allowed: Quader
Beaute Buffet becomes title sponsor of Best of Chittagong Award
World Bank MD due Saturday
Dhaka, Paris keen to build partnership in aviation
US Embassy to host university fairs in Dhaka and Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft