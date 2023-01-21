Three people burnt in Rajbari, Narayanganj

Three people including two minor children have been burnt to death in separate incidents in two districts- Rajbari and Narayanganj, on Thursday.

RAJBARI: Two minor boys were burnt to death in a fire that originated from a gas stove at a house in Kalukhali Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as Ekram, and his neighbour Babu, aged between 3 to 7 years.

Majhbari Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Shariful Islam said four children were playing at the house of Ekram, and suddenly a fire that originating from a gas stove broke out in the house in Majhbari Union of Kalukhali Upazila on Thursday night, leaving the children critically injured.

Locals rescued the children and rushed them to a nearby hospital.

They were, later, shifted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital, where one minor boy died. Another child succumbed to his burn injuries at a hospital in Dhaka, the UP chairman added.

NARAYANGANJ: A man, who suffered burn injuries in a gas cylinder explosion at a textile factory in Araihazar Upazila of the district on Wednesday, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Momen Mia, 40, a senior operator in M/S Emon Textile and Sizing factory.

He died on Thursday noon while undergoing treatment at the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), said Azizul Haque, officer-in-charge (OC) of Araihazar Police Station.

OC Azizul said the accident took place on Wednesday night at around 11pm, when a cylinder of the factory suddenly exploded, leaving Momen seriously injured.

Momen was rescued and rushed to the burn unit at the DMCH, where he died at around 12pm on Thursday, the OC added.



















