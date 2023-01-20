Use of EVMs in 150 seats not possible unless purchased by Jan 15: EC

Electoral Commissioner (EC) Md Alamgir said on Thursday, that it is not possible to use Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in 150 constituencies in the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections unless purchase approval of EVMs is provided by January.

Earlier EC had said that if the EVM project was not passed by January 15 it is not possible to use EVMs in 150 constitutions.

Speaking with the journalists at the Election Commission building in Agargaon he said, "The Election Commission (EC) has not yet given up hope of using EVMs in 150 constituencies in the upcoming general elections."

He said, "Manpower training, software installation, creating awareness among the voters and so many works depend on using EVM in elections. If we do not get approval by January, it will not be possible to complete these processes before the elections."

He said, "The project has not yet been approved and the latest status has not yet been informed by the Planning Commission. They did not say anything about EVM"

