Trial to be completed in govt’s current tenure, Zahid hopes

State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, son of Ahsan Ullah Master former Awami League MP from Tongi, Gazipuri, on Thursday expressed the hope that the trial of his father's killing would be completed within the current tenure of the government.

"Ahsan Ullah Master was killed in front of his house at Tongi at broad daylight. After his killing, some five more people were killed for protesting the killing. The trial court in its verdict handed death sentence to 22 accused. The High Court Division upheld the verdict. The matter is now in the Appellate Division. Hopefully, the trial process would be completed during the current tenure of the government," Zahid said replying to a question at Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters' Forum's (BSRF) Dialogue at the media centre in Bangladesh Secretariat.

Zahid also handed over prizes of BSRF annual sports.

Chaired by BSRF President Tapan Bishwas, the dialogue was moderated by General Secretary Masudul Haque and Vice President Motaher Hossain spoke, among others.

Zahid said, "The convicted accused persons have appealed against the verdict. We have also appealed, because of some deviations. We waited for long due to the pandemic, which created a huge backlog of cases. The Ahsan Ullah murder case is also in the backlog."

"We hope that the case would be disposed of on giving to execute the verdict. Hope, the court will consider the matter. We are also trying to bring our serial ahead for hearing. Our family would be satisfied, if the verdict is executed. The killers must be punished. We want it speedily," he added.

Regarding his ministry activities, he said, "We achieved a lot of success in the sports arena recently. We showed our excellence in women's football and cricket and defeated the Indian cricket team in men's cricket. Some 50,000 visitors have visited the recent 'cattle expo' organised to encourage farmers."

He said, "We have to be self sufficient, so that we don't need to be dependent on anyone else. You know, many people were harmed due to construction of the Padma Bridge. Some 4,711 people were trained and given loans to re-start life. They are now self sufficient."











