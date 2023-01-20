Video
Friday, 20 January, 2023, 10:14 AM
Home Back Page

CMCH intern commits suicide

Published : Friday, 20 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

CUMILLA, Jan 19:  Police on Wednesday night recovered the hanging body of Cumilla Medical College Hospital intern doctor from a hostel. A suicide note was also found there.
Deceased Minhajul Karim Bhuiyan was a student of 24th batch at the medical college. He hailed from Mirsharai upazila in Chattogram District. His colleagues said they called Minhajul several times at night as he did not come for night duty. After 9:00pm, intern doctor Modasser of the 25th batch was sent to his hostel.
As Minhajul's hostel room was locked from inside, Mosadder peeped through a window and found him hanging from the ceiling wearing an apron. Mosadder along with another student took Minhajul to hospital but was already dead. Minhajul used to live in that room alone.
The body was sent to Cumilla Medical College Hospital morgue, said Ahmed Sanjur Morshed, Officer-in-Charge of Cumilla Kotwali Model Police Station.


