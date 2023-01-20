DC conference 2023 begins Jan 24

Among the 242 decisions, which were taken in the Deputy Commissioners' Conference (DC Conference) in 2022, only 177 decisions could be implemented. The rest 65 decisions are yet to be implemented in a year after the DC conference held from January 17 last year.

In this situation, this year's 'DC Conference, 2023' would be held from January 24 to 26 in Dhaka.

The government's policymakers including the President, Prime Minister, Ministers, Advisors to the Prime Minister and top officials of the administration usually give necessary instructions to the top officials of district levels in the conference.

The DCs are also presented necessary issues and their demands to the meeting with the government's top bras. Following the issues and demands, necessary decisions are taken in the conclusion of the meeting.

According to the Cabinet Division sources, around 27 per cent of the DC Conference decisions are yet to be implemented due to various reasons including lack of interest of the policymakers. Most the issues are not met due to non-cooperation of the top officials. Rather, the administrative top officials kept issuing and sending letters to each other, instead of implementing the decisions showing various reasons.

In the conference held in January, 2022, three categories of decisions were taken. Those are long terms, mid-term and short terms.

Of the 72 short term decisions, 58 decisions - around 81 per cent - were implemented. Out of total 105 mid-term decisions, 77 were implemented while out of 65 long term decisions, 42 were implemented.

Following the DC conference decision, the Cabinet Division sent a letter to the Finance Division for providing agriculture loans with only 4 per cent interests to the farmers. The interest rate is now 8 per cent. But, it couldn't be implemented as the Finance Division has responded negatively on the matter.













