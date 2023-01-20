Child marriage prevents women to be self-reliant

State Minister for Women and Child Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira said that due to child marriage, girls cannot get education and engage in financial work. They cannot be economically self-sufficient. Due to lack of financial empowerment they resort to violence.

Child marriage is a global problem. Child marriage must be stopped now through concerted action. Child marriage is associated with maternal and child health and safe motherhood. Maternal and infant mortality rates are high for children born before the age of 18. Because before the age of eighteen, girls are not mentally and physically mature enough to bear children.

The State Minister said that the rate of child marriage has decreased rapidly through positive changes in the society as a result of the amendment to child marriage law, formulation of national action plan, awareness activities and various government initiatives for the welfare of women and girl children. Bangladesh will be free from child marriage before the year 2041 as announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

She said that equal rights of women will be ensured in all areas of development through education of girl child, employment creation and empowerment. An environment of equality between men and women will be developed.

Girl child should be nurtured by ensuring education, health, protection and rights. Then girl children can become an asset of the state and contribute to national development.

This is how Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced that 50:50 will be achieved in the workplace by the middle of 2030.

State Minister for Women and Child Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira was the chief guest at the "National Plan of Action to End Child Marriage: Lessons and way for implementation" workshop jointly organized by the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs, UNFPA, UNICEF and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine at Hotel Intercontinental in Dhaka on Thursday. She said this in her speech.

Under the chairmanship of Md Hasanuzzaman Kallol, Secretary of the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs, Director General of the Department of Women Affairs Farida Parveen, UNICEF Representative Sheldon Yet, UNFP Representative Kristine Blokhus and Melissa Neuman of the London School of Tropical Medicine attended the workshop.











