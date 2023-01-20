CCC appoints consultant for Tk 2,500cr dev project

CHATTOGRAM Jan 19: The Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) has appointed a consultant for its development project involving of Tk 2,500 crore during the current month.

An agreement had been signed with a Bangladeshi firm DPM (Design, Planning and Management) on January 5 in this connection, Rafikul Islam, Chief Engineer of CCC told the Daily Observer on Thursday.

The appointed consultant will prepare a Development Project Proposal (DPP) and other ancillary documents related with the development project, Rafik said.

The project of Tk 2,491 crore had been approved by the ECNEC in January 4 in 2022.

Engineer Gulam Yazdani, Project Director told the Daily Observer that the tenders for the appointment of a consultant had been invited in the previous year in which a total of five firms had participated. Of them, DPM has been selected as the best firm for appointment as a consultant, PD said.

"Under this project, development of 769 kilometres road, construction of 38 foot overbridge, one overpass, 14 bridges and 22 culverts, and 10 roundabouts are included," Yazdani said.

The project is scheduled to be completed in June 2024 without matching Fund.

The foot overbridges are located 2 at GEC point, one in Muradpur, 2 in Sholashahar, 2 in Bahadderhat, one in Kaptai Road point, 2 in Oxygen square, one Technical square, one in Lalkhan Bazar, 2 in Tigerpass, one each in Dewanhat, Badamtali, Barik Building, Nimtala, A K Khan point, Sagarika, Nayabazar, Saltgola Crossing, cement crossing, KEPZ, Katgarh, Ruby Gate, Kulgaon School, Mansurabad, Agrabad Access Road, Nasirabad Girls' College, Saraipara School, Akbar shah and Snaowara School; 2 each in Alonkar Point, and City gate.

'With the completion of the projects, the communication system of the port city will be improved further," Chief Engineer claimed.

He further said that the development of 769 kilomtres road had already been started.











