Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 January, 2023, 10:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

CCC appoints consultant for Tk 2,500cr dev project

Published : Friday, 20 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Jan 19: The Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) has appointed a consultant for its development project involving of Tk 2,500 crore during the current month.
An agreement had been signed with a Bangladeshi firm DPM (Design, Planning and Management) on January 5 in this connection, Rafikul Islam, Chief Engineer of CCC told the Daily Observer on Thursday.
The appointed consultant will prepare a Development Project Proposal (DPP) and other ancillary documents related with the development project, Rafik said.
The project of Tk 2,491 crore had been approved by the ECNEC in January 4 in 2022.
Engineer Gulam Yazdani, Project Director told the Daily Observer that the tenders for the appointment of a consultant had been invited in the previous year in which a total of five firms had participated. Of them, DPM has been selected as the best firm for appointment as a consultant, PD said.
"Under this project, development of 769 kilometres road, construction of 38 foot overbridge, one overpass, 14 bridges and 22 culverts, and 10 roundabouts are included," Yazdani said.
The project is scheduled to be completed in June 2024 without matching Fund.
The foot overbridges are located 2 at GEC point, one in Muradpur, 2 in Sholashahar, 2 in Bahadderhat, one in Kaptai Road point, 2 in Oxygen square, one Technical square, one in Lalkhan Bazar, 2 in Tigerpass, one each in Dewanhat, Badamtali, Barik Building, Nimtala, A K Khan point, Sagarika, Nayabazar, Saltgola Crossing, cement crossing, KEPZ, Katgarh, Ruby Gate, Kulgaon School, Mansurabad, Agrabad Access Road, Nasirabad Girls' College, Saraipara School, Akbar shah and Snaowara School; 2 each in Alonkar Point, and City gate.
'With the completion of the projects, the communication system of the port city will be improved further," Chief Engineer claimed.
He further said that the development of 769 kilomtres road had already been started.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Use of EVMs in 150 seats not possible unless purchased by Jan 15: EC
Billions of celestial objects captured by new survey of the Milky Way
Trial to be completed in govt’s current tenure, Zahid hopes
CMCH intern commits suicide
DC conference 2023 begins Jan 24
People to thwart AL plot to retain 1-party rule: Fakhrul
Talks of democracy do not suit BNP: Quader
Child marriage prevents women to be self-reliant


Latest News
Holey Artisan victim's mother vows to fight release of Bollywood film on tragedy
Biden on classified docs discovery: 'There's no there there'
Dhaka’s air ‘hazardous’, most polluted in the world on holiday morning
Bangladesh's first-ever kidney transplant from dead donor saves 2 patients
Iftikhar, Shakib flay Rangpur to hand Barishal big win
Bangladesh-US collaborate curbing human trafficking
Will continue to work toward resolution of Rohingya issue: Japan
Usain Bolt missing $12.7M from account
Embargo on political activities of GM Quader upheld
Hyundai car manufacturing factory inaugurated in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bangladesh's first-ever kidney transplant from dead donor saves 2 patients
2nd phase of Biswa Ijtema begins on Friday after Fajr prayer
Sanctions should be imposed on BNP: Quader
Bangladeshi rescued from container shipped to Malaysia
Temperature below 8 °C in Naogaon for 3 days, normal life disrupted
Cumilla Medical's intern doctor found hanging in hostel
UK to send 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine
Husband to die for killing 17th wife in Rangpur
Hyundai car manufacturing factory inaugurated in Bangladesh
New Zealand PM Ardern to step down
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft