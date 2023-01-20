Video
Lowest temp 6C recorded in Naogaon

Published : Friday, 20 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

A mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over parts of Bangladesh. The country's lowest temperature in 24 hours -- till 6am on Thursday -- was recorded at 6 degree Celsius in Badalgachhi of Naogaon district, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).
The highest temperature
was recorded at 28.4 degree Celsius in Teknaf during this period.
The BMD in its bulletin said, a mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions and the districts of Tangail, Faridpur, Rangamati, Cumilla, Moulvibazar, Chuadanga and Kushtia, and it may continue.
Moderate to thick fog may occur over the river basins and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country.
Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy skies over the country. Night and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it added.    -UNB


