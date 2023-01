Various types of pithas displayed at a stall













Various types of pithas (winter cakes) include Malpoya, Bhapa, Kuli, Rosh Phul, Bhajapuri, Kola Pitha, Pati Sapta, Nakshi Pitha and others displayed at a stall of the 16th edition of 'Jatiya Pitha Utsab 1429' at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in Segun Bagicha of the city on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER