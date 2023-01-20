Uphold our global connection for economic prospect: Momen

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), announced on Thursday that it would host 'Bangladesh Business Summit-2023' from March 11 to 13, to mark the country's 50th anniversary.

FBCCI made the announcement at a networking luncheon it hosted for Ministers, Ambassadors and Business Leaders at a city hotel.

Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Business Summit.

The business summit would be an international trade and investment promotion event.

The summit would be designed to highlight economic and market strength of Bangladesh its trade and investment to national and global business leaders, investors, policymakers, academia, and innovators.

The apex chamber will also host the best of Bangladesh Expo and FBCCI Business Awards 2023.

The summit would be split into three plenary sessions on strategic issues, 13 parallel technical sessions, business to business meetings, networking sessions, open house reception and guided tours for international delegates.

It would host Fireside Chat between CNN's anchor and business editor at large Richard Quest and Sheikh Hasina.

CNN will also hold a session on Bangladesh Business Opportunities and a Panel Discussion with Richard Quest.

The FBCCI will partner with CNN to broadcast the event globally.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Commerce and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority is working with FBCCI for the summit.

Speaking as the chief guest at the networking luncheon, Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen described Bangladesh Business Summit as timely initiative in the backdrop of Covid- 19 and Russia-Ukrain war that disrupted global economy and supply chain.

He said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is a key partner of the summit.

"We are working with our best possible calculations to stimulate our production ecosystem and keep trade in investment points," he said.

"We're highly optimistic this event will help us to reach out to international business communities and uphold the strength of our global connections for finding win-win paradise for the economic prospect of Bangladesh," he said.

He said, "data shows we are moving towards the right direction to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2035. We have potential to become an international business and manufacturing hub."

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi MP thanked the FBCCI for taking the initiative to present Bangladesh to the world as the business hub of Asia and beyond.

He said, Bangladesh stands out as a success story attracting investors from the dominating global players like Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Japan, India, China, Russia & USA and the sustainable progress of Bangladesh has been reflected in the UN declaration of Bangladesh as eligible for LDC graduation.

He said, the potential investors are expected to invest in a big way with the completion of 100 special economic zones in the country.

Agriculture based economy is being replaced by export oriented industrialisation and gradually moving to a knowledge-based economy, said Tipu. He requested the diplomats to join the 50th anniversary celebrations and brand Bangladesh as the best trade and investment destinations having lucrative business opportunities and incentives.

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin said, "This country is now moving forward with a new vision. That is Smart Bangladesh. A cost-effective, sustainable, intelligent, knowledge-based, innovative Smart Bangladesh will be built on the four main foundations of Smart Citizen, Smart Economy, Smart Government and Smart Society by 2041. FBCCI is also playing a significant role to make this journey successful. As a part of this journey FBCCI is going to organise Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 to showcase all the improvements and dynamic business opportunities of this country."

FBCCI Senior Vice-President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu moved the motion of thanks.

The Networking Luncheon was also attended by business leaders, FBCCI members and officials and other guests including journalists.













