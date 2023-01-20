Video
DMP issues road rules centring Ijtema

Published : Friday, 20 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent 

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police issued a set of directives on traffic, parking and road diversions to ensure smooth travels for pilgrims attending the Biswa Ijtema, the second largest congregation of Muslims
outside Saudi Arabia.
Millions of Muslims from various parts across the country and abroad are expected to attend the second phase of the congregation from January 20 to 22.
On the eve of the gathering, the DMP traffic control unit sought citizens' cooperation to maintain order and avoid traffic congestions during the event. Here are the traffic guidelines surrounding the Ijtema:
No vehicles can be parked on the streets from Khilkhet to Abdullahpur via Dhour Bridge.  Vehicles transporting pilgrims to the congregation venue can be parked in the following places, based on the division they arrive from:
The driver or their aide must remain in the vehicle while it is parked in the designated places and exchange mobile phone numbers with vehicle owners in case they need to contact each other immediately, according to the notice. Traffic diversions will be in force on the day of the 'Akheri Munajat' or final prayer from 4:00am on Sunday.
The diversion points are Dhaur Bridge, Sector No 18 Panchvati Crossing, Mohakhali intersection, Hotel Radisson, Pragati Sarani (Biswa Road), Loop-2 under the Kuratali Flyover, west end of the Mohakhali Flyover, Diabari Bus Stand crossing in Mirpur and Ashulia Bazar Crossing.
The Uttara Traffic Zone police can be contacted at 01320-043940 and 01320-043941 for any information related to traffic.


