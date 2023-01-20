Video
Court upholds restrain order on Quader

Published : Friday, 20 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Court Correspondent

Dhaka District and Sessions Judge Court  on Thursday upheld a lower court order that  asked Jatiya Party Chairman Ghulam Muhammad Quader to refrain from party activities.
Dhaka District and Sessions Judge AHM Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan rejected the appeal on temporary injuction of Quader, said bench Assistant Amirul Islam Bhuiyan on Thursday.
Earlier on October 31 last year Joint District Judge Masudul Haque  issued a temporary injunction  on Quader to refrain from party activities following party's suspended leader and former lawmaker Ziaul Haque Mridha
filed a suit.
Against the lower court order, Quader's lawyers  challenged District Judge Court order.
On August 31 last, JP Chief Patron and Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Raushan Ershad suddenly convened the party's national council for November 26 last year.
A day later, Parliamentary Party of JP wrote to Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury requesting her to make Quader the leader of the opposition, dropping Raushan.
In a statement on September 2, GM Quader said a third party was trying to implement an agenda by using the name of Raushan.
The plaintiff  Mridha, also a former adviser to the JP chief, was removed from the party on September 17 last year.


