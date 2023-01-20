Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 January, 2023, 10:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

3 killed in road accidents

Published : Friday, 20 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

At least three people were killed in separate road accidents in Cumilla and Khagrachari on Thursday.
Our Cumilla Correspondent added that two people were killed in a road accident at Boro Dharmapur area on Cumilla-Chandpur road in Lalmai upazila of the district.
The deceased were identified as Jahangir Hossain, 25, and Md Farid Miah, 30, residents of Dighalgaon (Rangbari) village of Shilmuri North Union of Barura upazila.
The accident occurred around 8.30am when an unknown vehicle hit them while they were crossing road near Zaman Brick Filed area, leaving them dead on the spot, said Laksam Highway Police Station In-charge Manjurul Ahsan Bhuiyan.
Our Police recovered the bodies and sent to Cumilla Medical College Hospital for autopsy, he added.
Our Khagrachari Correspondent added that a youth was killed and another injured in head-on collision between a truck and motorcycle on Ramgar-Feni Highway in Khagrachari district.
The deceased was Mohammad Nasir, 22, son of Abul Hossain of Grampara area of Datmara union of Chattogram. The injured is Zahidul Isam, 24, son of Md Ismail Hossain of Mohammad area of the city.
According to the witness Nasir and Zahidul were going to Ramgar riding a motorcycle.  The accident occurred when a truck collided head-on with the bike on Ramgar-Feni highway near Chikanchari Bazar of Khagrachari around 12pm.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Ramgar upazila health complex where on-duty doctors declared Nasir dead.
Officer-in-charge of Ramgar police station Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
700 Dhaka-bound Rohingyas detained in Cox's Bazar
Land Ministry gives field level officers guidelines for land mutation
Lowest temp 6C recorded in Naogaon
Various types of pithas displayed at a stall
Uphold our global connection for economic prospect: Momen
DMP issues road rules centring Ijtema
Court upholds restrain order on Quader
3 killed in road accidents


Latest News
Holey Artisan victim's mother vows to fight release of Bollywood film on tragedy
Biden on classified docs discovery: 'There's no there there'
Dhaka’s air ‘hazardous’, most polluted in the world on holiday morning
Bangladesh's first-ever kidney transplant from dead donor saves 2 patients
Iftikhar, Shakib flay Rangpur to hand Barishal big win
Bangladesh-US collaborate curbing human trafficking
Will continue to work toward resolution of Rohingya issue: Japan
Usain Bolt missing $12.7M from account
Embargo on political activities of GM Quader upheld
Hyundai car manufacturing factory inaugurated in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bangladesh's first-ever kidney transplant from dead donor saves 2 patients
2nd phase of Biswa Ijtema begins on Friday after Fajr prayer
Sanctions should be imposed on BNP: Quader
Bangladeshi rescued from container shipped to Malaysia
Temperature below 8 °C in Naogaon for 3 days, normal life disrupted
Cumilla Medical's intern doctor found hanging in hostel
UK to send 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine
Husband to die for killing 17th wife in Rangpur
New Zealand PM Ardern to step down
Hyundai car manufacturing factory inaugurated in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft