3 killed in road accidents

At least three people were killed in separate road accidents in Cumilla and Khagrachari on Thursday.

Our Cumilla Correspondent added that two people were killed in a road accident at Boro Dharmapur area on Cumilla-Chandpur road in Lalmai upazila of the district.

The deceased were identified as Jahangir Hossain, 25, and Md Farid Miah, 30, residents of Dighalgaon (Rangbari) village of Shilmuri North Union of Barura upazila.

The accident occurred around 8.30am when an unknown vehicle hit them while they were crossing road near Zaman Brick Filed area, leaving them dead on the spot, said Laksam Highway Police Station In-charge Manjurul Ahsan Bhuiyan.

Our Police recovered the bodies and sent to Cumilla Medical College Hospital for autopsy, he added.

Our Khagrachari Correspondent added that a youth was killed and another injured in head-on collision between a truck and motorcycle on Ramgar-Feni Highway in Khagrachari district.

The deceased was Mohammad Nasir, 22, son of Abul Hossain of Grampara area of Datmara union of Chattogram. The injured is Zahidul Isam, 24, son of Md Ismail Hossain of Mohammad area of the city.

According to the witness Nasir and Zahidul were going to Ramgar riding a motorcycle. The accident occurred when a truck collided head-on with the bike on Ramgar-Feni highway near Chikanchari Bazar of Khagrachari around 12pm.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Ramgar upazila health complex where on-duty doctors declared Nasir dead.

Officer-in-charge of Ramgar police station Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident.













