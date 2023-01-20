Kamal refutes HRW report on APBN crime

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan Kamal said, Human Rights Watch recently alleged that APBN are involved in crimes in Rohingya camps but it is not true. They should be more watchful while reporting.

He made the remarks responding to queries of newsmen after attending the founding anniversary programmes of Ghatak-Dalal Nirmul Committee at Bangla Academy in the capital on Thursday morning.

Asaduzzaman said Rohingyas are like furuncles to us. They can do anything out of temptation.

The Minister said Rohingyas are bringing Yaba pills cutting off barbed wire fences and doing

illegal business inside the camp.

He also said Rohingyas in the camp are fighting and shooting among themselves. They are fighting every day and burning houses. They are divided into different groups and sub-groups and are committing crimes. So the police are there and APBN is also provided.

The government does not obstruct any political programmes of the opposition political parties, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said.

"The government doesn't bar any prolitical programme of the opposition political parties. They get permission whenever they want to hold rallies," he said.

The Home Minister said, "Please, don't close roads. It increases people's sufferings. You will not be able to resort to vandalism."











