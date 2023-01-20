Video
Home Front Page

Graft Case

Court orders gazette on Tarique, Zubaida to appear in person 

Published : Friday, 20 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Court on Thursday ordered authorities concerned to publish a gazette notification asking BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman to appear before it in a graft case.
Judge Md Adaduzzaman of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order , said ACC Court Inspector Aminul Islam.
The same court on January 5 ordered the
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Cantonment Police Station to confiscate moveable and immovable properties of Tarique and his wife Zubaida in the case.
As per court's order the OC of Cantonment Police Station submitted a report on the execution of a property attachment issued against the couple.
In the progress report on the order to confiscate the properties of Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman, the police said that they have not found any trace of the property of these two fugitives.
The ACC filed the case with Kafrul Police Station on September 26 in  2007  against Tarique, his wife Zubaida and her mother Syeda Iqbal Mand Banu for amassing assets worth Tk 48.2 million through illegal means and concealing the information of Tk 21.6 million in their wealth statements.
The Investigation Officer (IO) of the case submitted charge sheet against the three on March 31 in 2009. However, the trial proceedings against Iqbal Mand Banu were rescinded.
Earlier, Tarique was sentenced to life in jail in the August 21 grenade attack cases. He was also sentenced to different terms in two other cases, including the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.
Tarique and Zubaida have been in London since 2008.


