Bad loan recovery drops 51pc in Q3 2022

Bad loan recovery dropped 51 per cent to Tk 1,876 crore in the July-September quarter of 2022 compared to Tk 3,857 crore in the previous quarter, according to the latest data of the Bangladesh Bank.

Bankers say the worsening business situation amid the dollar crisis and liberal policies of the central bank in realising loans are behind the drastic fall.

The amount of defaulted loans, however, increased by Tk 13,791 crore to Tk 1.34 lakh crore in the quarter. The total amount of the defaulted loans was some Tk 1.03 lakh crore at the end of 2021.

"Loan recovery usually gets momentum in June and December. The rules were somewhat relaxed in July-September, the first quarter of FY23," a senior official of a private bank, wishing to remain unnamed, told the Daily Observer.

"Most of our loans are to industries that have been facing a crisis since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war in April last year. Their production decreased by 15-20 per cent. As a result, many failed to repay bank [defaulted] loans in the quarter," he added.

"The key reason behind the lower rate of loan recovery than the rate at which the defaulted loans are increasing is the relaxed repayment policy of the Bangladesh Bank," said Anis A Khan, former managing director of Mutual Trust Bank.

"The relaxed policy is fine for some businessmen who are actual victims but some others are taking advantage of that. So, the amount of defaulted loans has been on the rise and the recovery on the decline."

As a consequence, banks do not get their money returned and fail to lend to new clients, he added and said, "The central bank should now increase restrictions again to give a strict message to lenders as well as defaulters."

Emphasis should now be on the sale of mortgaged properties, Anis A Khan suggested.

The Bangladesh Bank data also shows that banks rescheduled Tk 5,551 crore loans in the July-September quarter, which was Tk 3,706 crore in the previous quarter.

"Non-performing loans are increasing and the recovery is decreasing, because most businesses have been passing tough days for a long time. Even SMEs are being defaulted as they cannot import and operate their businesses smoothly," a Bangladesh Bank senior official, wishing to remain unmanned, told this correspondent.

The Bangladesh Bank imposed many restrictions on imports in April last to curb inflation, and stabilise the dollar market amid the depleting foreign exchange reserves. The move resulted in a drastic fall in opening letters of credit as well as imports.

The central bank had a complete relaxation in loan repayments in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In the next year, borrowers continued to enjoy some of the relaxation facilities.

Even in 2022, small-scale entrepreneurs were allowed to pay 50-75 per cent of their installments.















