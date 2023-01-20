2nd phase of Ijtema begins today

The second phase of a three-day 'Biswa Ijtema,' the second largest congregation of Muslims outside Saudi Arabia, is set to begin on Friday morning on the bank of the Turag river in Tongi.

Earlier, beginning from January 12, the first phase of the Ijtema concluded on January 15 as thousands of devotees prayed for peace,

progress and welfare of the country as well as the Muslim Ummah.

In the first phase of the Ijtema, followers of Maulana Hafez Zubair, a leader of one of the two conflicting groups of Tabligh Jamaat, joined while followers of another Tabligh Jamaat group led by Maulana Wasiful Islam, who is known as Maulana Saad, will join the second phase.

The authorities concerned have already completed the necessary preparations to hold the gathering smoothly. A good number of foreign devotees from different parts of the world along with local ones have thronged the Ijtema venue to join Ijtema like its first part.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in separate messages greeted the Muslim devotees on this occasion.

The second phase of the Ijtema will conclude on Sunday (January 22) with the Akheri Munajat. Maulana Wasiful Islam, the leaders of this fraction of the Tabligh Jamaat will conduct the munajat.

However, commuters in Dhaka city on Thursday faced an unrelenting traffic gridlock that occurred near the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport as a large number of devotees streamed into Tongi for the Bishwa Ijtema. But, it was less than the first time.

Nabid Kamal Shaibal, Deputy Commissioner of traffic police in Uttara, told media that the Ijtema is the reason behind the jam. Devotees are arriving in Tongi in cars before walking to the Ijtema ground on the banks of the Turag River. A lot of people are crossing the road on foot, holding up traffic in the process.

Although the Ijtema is scheduled to begin on Friday, the ground has been filling up since Wednesday night, Shaibal said, adding, the law enforcement officers soon defused the congestion by helping operate the vehicles in an orderly manner.

The government set up health camps for the devotees to provide them treatment like the previous years.

Meanwhile, the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd on Thursday announced that the Metrorail will run from 8:00am to 5:00pm on January 22 to facilitate the movement of commuters for Akheri Munajat in the second phase of Biswa Ijtema.

Confirming the matter, DMTCL Company Secretary Mohammad Abdur Rouf said that the Metrorail currently runs for four hours daily from 8:00am.

The sale of MRT pass will be suspended from 3:00pm to 9:00pm on that day, he said.











