Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 January, 2023, 10:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

UGC takes action against 18 pvt univs that failed to move to own campuses

Published : Friday, 20 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday took action against 18 private universities that had failed to move to permanent campuses within the stipulated time.
In a public notice, the UGC asked Prime Asia University, Stamford University Bangladesh, Asa University and Victoria University to stop enrolling students as well as to stop all activities, until they move to their own campuses.
The UGC asked State University and Manarat International University that their activities would be shut down unless they carry out activities fully from their own campuses.
Dhaka International University, Royal University, Southeast University,      City University, The Millennium University and Bangladesh University have been told that their activities would closed if they fail to move their activities to their own campuses by March 31.
But no action has been taken against BRAC University, University of Development Alternative, Green University, Uttara University, Presidency University and The People's University as they had given written undertaking that they would move to their own campuses by June 30.
The Private University Act 2010 requires private universities to carry out their activities from their own campus within 12 years of establishment.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
700 Dhaka-bound Rohingyas detained in Cox's Bazar
Land Ministry gives field level officers guidelines for land mutation
Lowest temp 6C recorded in Naogaon
Various types of pithas displayed at a stall
Uphold our global connection for economic prospect: Momen
DMP issues road rules centring Ijtema
Court upholds restrain order on Quader
3 killed in road accidents


Latest News
Holey Artisan victim's mother vows to fight release of Bollywood film on tragedy
Biden on classified docs discovery: 'There's no there there'
Dhaka’s air ‘hazardous’, most polluted in the world on holiday morning
Bangladesh's first-ever kidney transplant from dead donor saves 2 patients
Iftikhar, Shakib flay Rangpur to hand Barishal big win
Bangladesh-US collaborate curbing human trafficking
Will continue to work toward resolution of Rohingya issue: Japan
Usain Bolt missing $12.7M from account
Embargo on political activities of GM Quader upheld
Hyundai car manufacturing factory inaugurated in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bangladesh's first-ever kidney transplant from dead donor saves 2 patients
2nd phase of Biswa Ijtema begins on Friday after Fajr prayer
Sanctions should be imposed on BNP: Quader
Bangladeshi rescued from container shipped to Malaysia
Temperature below 8 °C in Naogaon for 3 days, normal life disrupted
Cumilla Medical's intern doctor found hanging in hostel
UK to send 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine
Husband to die for killing 17th wife in Rangpur
New Zealand PM Ardern to step down
Hyundai car manufacturing factory inaugurated in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft