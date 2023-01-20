UGC takes action against 18 pvt univs that failed to move to own campuses

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday took action against 18 private universities that had failed to move to permanent campuses within the stipulated time.

In a public notice, the UGC asked Prime Asia University, Stamford University Bangladesh, Asa University and Victoria University to stop enrolling students as well as to stop all activities, until they move to their own campuses.

The UGC asked State University and Manarat International University that their activities would be shut down unless they carry out activities fully from their own campuses.

Dhaka International University, Royal University, Southeast University, City University, The Millennium University and Bangladesh University have been told that their activities would closed if they fail to move their activities to their own campuses by March 31.

But no action has been taken against BRAC University, University of Development Alternative, Green University, Uttara University, Presidency University and The People's University as they had given written undertaking that they would move to their own campuses by June 30.

The Private University Act 2010 requires private universities to carry out their activities from their own campus within 12 years of establishment.











