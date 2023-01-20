Video
JP to contest polls alone, field 300 candidates

Ranga apologises to Quader

Published : Friday, 20 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Jatiya Party (JP) has decided to participate in the upcoming 12th National Assembly elections alone.  Following this, the party has decided to field candidates for 300 seats.  
It is said that such a decision was taken in the meeting of the parliamentary party at the office of the party chairman GM
Quader under the leadership of opposition leader Raushan Ershad on Thursday.
On the day of the meeting, Moshiur Rahman Ranga, who was expelled from the party, apologised to GM Quader.
At night, Moshiur Rahman Ranga confirmed the matter and said that he went to GM Quader's room in Sangsad Bhaban and apologised to him. However, no party decision has been made regarding Ranga. It is said that a decision in this regard will be taken in the meeting of the presidium of the party.
On the other hand, Raushan Ershad held a meeting with the MPs of the party after a long illness. Some 18 out of 26 MPs were present in the meeting.  
Meanwhile, Abu Hossain Babla and Kazi Feroz Rashid talked about maintaining the unity of the party.  They said that if there is a conflict in the top leadership, JP cannot be taken forward in any way.
Settle all your differences and walk together. Then the people will accept the party. There will be good results in the elections, insiders said and quoted Raushan Ershad as saying 'there is no dispute between us. We are walking together, let's go. You also walk in unity. Work in the area. Work has to be done to ensure that the party representatives can win the next by-elections.'  
She also said, "We want the party to play the role of a real opposition party. For this we have to work together."







