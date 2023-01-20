

Quantum jump in gas price hike



Under the new rate of gas to be effective from first of the next month, the public and private power plants including the IPP and rental power plants will pay gas price at Tk 14 per unit (each cubic metre) instead of previous price of Tk 5.02 while the captive power plants, small power plants and commercial power plants will pay Tk 30 per unit instead of previous price of Tk 16.Such a quantum jump of gas price will no doubt bring the consumers to their knees forcing them to throw their weight upon to tackle the situation.



Earlier, the BERC had raised the average gas price by 22.78 per cent for the retail consumers, except for CNG-run vehicles on June 1 in 2022. The total rate of increase is from lowest 14.49 per cent to the highest 178.88 per cent. It showed that the gas prices have been increased by almost three times for public and private power plants while almost double for captive power plants and industries only to raise the fear of further price hike in power.



According to the government order, the large, medium and small industries will pay Tk 30 per unit against the previous price of Tk 11.98 for large, Tk 11.78 for medium and Tk 10.78 for small, cottage and other industries. The commercial users of gas like hotels and restaurants will pay Tk 30.50 instead of previous Tk 26.64 per unit.



What the BERC has to say about the raise is that this has come in keeping with the government decision not to give subsidies for any product at the production level, and that the same would be extended at the consumers' end. This logic is convoluted in that unless production cost is lowered -- through subsidies or fiscal measures -- how can the government extend benefit at the consumers' end?



As for the incremental gas freight on commercial and industrial sectors, it is not known whether enough homework was done in levying the slabs. As things look like, it is utter public misery that the gas price hike is going to unleash.



We believe under the direct and indirect impact of latest gas price, the air, road and water travel as well as transportation of goods will become very expensive, beyond the reach of the ordinary people. It will trigger massive price escalations of consumer goods.



Thus, we find the decision to increase the gas price arbitrary, unmerited and unacceptable. We urge the government to revise it in light of the prevailing reality.

