Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 January, 2023, 10:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Quantum jump in gas price hike

Published : Friday, 20 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

Quantum jump in gas price hike

Quantum jump in gas price hike

Amid the galloping prices of almost every daily essential, price hike of gas by further notch has come as a bolt from the blue to the citizens, particularly confined within the parenthesis of fixed income.

Under the new rate of gas to be effective from first of the next month, the public and private power plants including the IPP and rental power plants will pay gas price at Tk 14 per unit (each cubic metre) instead of previous price of Tk 5.02 while the captive power plants, small power plants and commercial power plants will pay Tk 30 per unit instead of previous price of Tk 16.Such a quantum jump of gas price will no doubt bring the consumers to their knees forcing them to throw their weight upon to tackle the situation.

Earlier, the BERC had raised the average gas price by 22.78 per cent for the retail consumers, except for CNG-run vehicles on June 1 in 2022. The total rate of increase is from lowest 14.49 per cent to the highest 178.88 per cent. It showed that the gas prices have been increased by almost three times for public and private power plants while almost double for captive power plants and industries only to raise the fear of further price hike in power.

According to the government order, the large, medium and small industries will pay Tk 30 per unit against the previous price of Tk 11.98 for large, Tk 11.78 for medium and Tk 10.78 for small, cottage and other industries. The commercial users of gas like hotels and restaurants will pay Tk 30.50 instead of previous Tk 26.64 per unit.

What the BERC has to say about the raise is that this has come in keeping with the government decision not to give subsidies for any product at the production level, and that the same would be extended at the consumers' end. This logic is convoluted in that unless production cost is lowered -- through subsidies or fiscal measures -- how can the government extend benefit at the consumers' end?

As for the incremental gas freight on commercial and industrial sectors, it is not known whether enough homework was done in levying the slabs. As things look like, it is utter public misery that the gas price hike is going to unleash.

We believe under the direct and indirect impact of latest gas price, the air, road and water travel as well as transportation of goods will become very expensive, beyond the reach of the ordinary people. It will trigger massive price escalations of consumer goods.

Thus, we find the decision to increase the gas price arbitrary, unmerited and unacceptable. We urge the government to revise it in light of the prevailing reality.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Quantum jump in gas price hike
Stopping Rohingya trafficking through sea a must
Horrors of Microplastics unveiled
Criminals identified, now take action
Abnormal price of winter vegetables
Plastic wastes choke our rivers
US recognition of Bangladesh’s development
Prolonged traffic jams cripple Dhaka


Latest News
Holey Artisan victim's mother vows to fight release of Bollywood film on tragedy
Biden on classified docs discovery: 'There's no there there'
Dhaka’s air ‘hazardous’, most polluted in the world on holiday morning
Bangladesh's first-ever kidney transplant from dead donor saves 2 patients
Iftikhar, Shakib flay Rangpur to hand Barishal big win
Bangladesh-US collaborate curbing human trafficking
Will continue to work toward resolution of Rohingya issue: Japan
Usain Bolt missing $12.7M from account
Embargo on political activities of GM Quader upheld
Hyundai car manufacturing factory inaugurated in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bangladesh's first-ever kidney transplant from dead donor saves 2 patients
2nd phase of Biswa Ijtema begins on Friday after Fajr prayer
Sanctions should be imposed on BNP: Quader
Bangladeshi rescued from container shipped to Malaysia
Temperature below 8 °C in Naogaon for 3 days, normal life disrupted
Cumilla Medical's intern doctor found hanging in hostel
UK to send 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine
Husband to die for killing 17th wife in Rangpur
New Zealand PM Ardern to step down
Hyundai car manufacturing factory inaugurated in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft