Sanitation at schools

At admission time and just after the board examinations, one comes across lists of an ever-increasing number of schools and educational institutes being opened on sprawling campuses with every classroom fitted out with dozens of fans, lights, and toilets on every floor. At the same time, and away from the media glare, there are schools in many parts of the country where buildings are non-existent, and where there are no proper sanitation facilities or even electricity. The government's initiative to build more toilets is laudable, but merely constructing more structures is not going to be worthwhile if they cannot be used, and only add to statistics.



It is important to keep existing toilets clean and usable. At the same time, there must be education on hygiene and regular awareness campaigns so that people's behaviour changes. Toilet use must be encouraged. Good sanitation will ensure that children inculcate good sanitation habits early in life and bring about a positive change.



Mahmudul Hasan

Mohammadpur, Dhaka







