

Bumper production of mustard makes farmers happy



The honey of this mustard flower is very popular in the market. The price is also quite high. As a result, the farmers who are keeping bee along with mustard cultivation will get additional income easily. The price of edible oil is very high in the market. Soybean oil is completely importing dependent. And therefore, there is an urge from the government to increase the cultivation of oilseed crops in the country to reduce the import dependence of edible oil.



To implement this, related research institutes including the agriculture department have stepped up to increase mustard cultivation. Farmers are also getting interested in mustard cultivation. As a result, the mustard cultivation in the whole country in the current season is noticeable! Tourists are also attracted by the attraction of yellow mustard flowers!



Mustard oil was once more used and valued than soybean oil. It is assumed that it will return again one day. People still stand in long queues to collect crushed pure mustard oil in Ghani. This scene is seen regularly in places. The price of this oil is quite high. Now housewives are using mustard oil easily in cooking. It is also healthy. Apart from the use of mustard oil in cooking, it has various uses. The combination of mustard oil in the preparation of pickles!



The omega 3, omega 5 fatty acids and vitamin E present in mustard oil provide essential nutrients to the body and boost immunity. The astringent properties of mustard oil help clear mucus and blocked sinuses. A study comparing different edible oils in a leading national daily source found that mustard oil reduced the risk of cardiovascular disease by 70 percent.



Its use reduces cholesterol levels, which reduces the risk of heart disease. Mustard oil is also useful for hair and skin care. But in these cases it is important to confirm whether the mustard oil is pure. Mustard seeds of different varieties contain about 40-44% oil. Khail (Oil-cake) is about 40% non-vegetarian. So Khail is a very nutritious food for cows and buffaloes. This mustard oil is very important in the rural life of the country.



Bumper production of mustard makes farmers happy



According to the source of Year book Agricultural Statistic -2021, 8 lakh 14 thousand 288.54 acres of mustard was cultivated in the country in 2020-21 with rye/ local and HYV varieties. The total production of which was 3 lakh 96 thousand 594.28 metric tons.



There are many varieties of mustard. Among them, the short duration mustards variety can be followed by paddy cultivation. For example short duration Aman paddy can be followed by short duration mustard (eg BARI Sharisa-14, 15, 17), followed by Boro paddy. As a result, there is an increased chance of a new profitable cropping pattern i.e Amon-Sarisha-Boro, emerging.



It will facilitate the conversion of two-cropped land into three-cropped land and increase the income of farmers. In this context, Regional Office of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute Sonagazi, Feni�s Principal Scientific Officer Dr. Biswajit Karmakar said that short duration Aman rice such as BRRI Dhan 71, BRRI Dhan-75 and short duration Boro rice such as BRRI Dhan 67 (which is saline tolerant), BRRI Dhan 74, 84, 88, 96 and Bangabandhu Dhan 100 are very suitable for this cropping pattern.



However, it is said that many farmers in North Bengal have benefited by cultivating BARI Sharisa-18 as a single crop. Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute has recently developed BARI Sharisa-20. It is important to ensure easy availability of seeds of these high yielding mustard varieties at the farmer level.



After collection of mustard seeds, farmers can easily extract oil if modern technology of mustard seed oil extraction or community based Ghani is arranged. According to source, generally oil is extracted in two ways. The first is - cold pressing - in simple terms it means breaking the ghani. It is available in both wooden and metal versions. Mustard seed oil is extracted at normal temperature; the nutritional value of the extracted oil remains intact. This method reduces the amount of oil produced and the stability of the oil. That is why the price of oil (bottled) produced by this method is high. The oil produced by this method is called virgin grade.



The second is hot pressing � this is the method by which oil is usually produced commercially. Because the oil seeds which have low oil content (eg soybean oil content 17-20%) are processed through hot pressing. The amount decreases and the amount of free radicals, transfats etc. increases. Due to which the long-term use of the oil produced in this way may increase the risk of disease in the body, there is propaganda in the news of the daily newspaper.



There is no alternative to cold pressed oil in nutritional terms. But it is not possible to convert all the oil seeds into ghani, especially those seeds which have less oil content. In Bangladesh only mustard is broken into ghani according to the conventional method. Concerned people believe that this oil is safe as edible oil as this oil can be extracted in a domestic manner.

- Dr M Jamal Uddin, Principal Scientific Officer, BARI





















With the whim of nature, the fields across the country have now become alive with mustard. Farmers are hopeful that the bumper crop of mustard will surely increase their income. Mustard has many uses. In this winter season, with the smoky smell of mustard shak, the taste of the mouth increases effortlessly. Farmers also get extra income by selling it. Beetroot cultivation is quite compatible with mustard cultivation. Mustard flower honey is everyone's favourite. And this sweet quality cannot be ended. In many places, the mustard fields are arranged in boxes of bees, the movement of bees is increasing! Bees are gathering honey from mustard flowers. And the queen bee sits guarding it. What a unique sight!The honey of this mustard flower is very popular in the market. The price is also quite high. As a result, the farmers who are keeping bee along with mustard cultivation will get additional income easily. The price of edible oil is very high in the market. Soybean oil is completely importing dependent. And therefore, there is an urge from the government to increase the cultivation of oilseed crops in the country to reduce the import dependence of edible oil.To implement this, related research institutes including the agriculture department have stepped up to increase mustard cultivation. Farmers are also getting interested in mustard cultivation. As a result, the mustard cultivation in the whole country in the current season is noticeable! Tourists are also attracted by the attraction of yellow mustard flowers!Mustard oil was once more used and valued than soybean oil. It is assumed that it will return again one day. People still stand in long queues to collect crushed pure mustard oil in Ghani. This scene is seen regularly in places. The price of this oil is quite high. Now housewives are using mustard oil easily in cooking. It is also healthy. Apart from the use of mustard oil in cooking, it has various uses. The combination of mustard oil in the preparation of pickles!The omega 3, omega 5 fatty acids and vitamin E present in mustard oil provide essential nutrients to the body and boost immunity. The astringent properties of mustard oil help clear mucus and blocked sinuses. A study comparing different edible oils in a leading national daily source found that mustard oil reduced the risk of cardiovascular disease by 70 percent.Its use reduces cholesterol levels, which reduces the risk of heart disease. Mustard oil is also useful for hair and skin care. But in these cases it is important to confirm whether the mustard oil is pure. Mustard seeds of different varieties contain about 40-44% oil. Khail (Oil-cake) is about 40% non-vegetarian. So Khail is a very nutritious food for cows and buffaloes. This mustard oil is very important in the rural life of the country.Apart from cooking, this oil is also in great demand for making cold fever or herbal medicine. Mustard by-product fuel and khaill are very popular among rural women. It has great economic value as fish or cattle feed and soil organic fertilizer. Therefore, the former executive chairman of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) Dr. Wais Kabir commented that it deserves attention to increase mustard cultivation. Due to various measures taken by the government, mustard cultivation is increasing in the country.According to the source of Year book Agricultural Statistic -2021, 8 lakh 14 thousand 288.54 acres of mustard was cultivated in the country in 2020-21 with rye/ local and HYV varieties. The total production of which was 3 lakh 96 thousand 594.28 metric tons.There are many varieties of mustard. Among them, the short duration mustards variety can be followed by paddy cultivation. For example short duration Aman paddy can be followed by short duration mustard (eg BARI Sharisa-14, 15, 17), followed by Boro paddy. As a result, there is an increased chance of a new profitable cropping pattern i.e Amon-Sarisha-Boro, emerging.It will facilitate the conversion of two-cropped land into three-cropped land and increase the income of farmers. In this context, Regional Office of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute Sonagazi, Feni�s Principal Scientific Officer Dr. Biswajit Karmakar said that short duration Aman rice such as BRRI Dhan 71, BRRI Dhan-75 and short duration Boro rice such as BRRI Dhan 67 (which is saline tolerant), BRRI Dhan 74, 84, 88, 96 and Bangabandhu Dhan 100 are very suitable for this cropping pattern.However, it is said that many farmers in North Bengal have benefited by cultivating BARI Sharisa-18 as a single crop. Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute has recently developed BARI Sharisa-20. It is important to ensure easy availability of seeds of these high yielding mustard varieties at the farmer level.After collection of mustard seeds, farmers can easily extract oil if modern technology of mustard seed oil extraction or community based Ghani is arranged. According to source, generally oil is extracted in two ways. The first is - cold pressing - in simple terms it means breaking the ghani. It is available in both wooden and metal versions. Mustard seed oil is extracted at normal temperature; the nutritional value of the extracted oil remains intact. This method reduces the amount of oil produced and the stability of the oil. That is why the price of oil (bottled) produced by this method is high. The oil produced by this method is called virgin grade.The second is hot pressing � this is the method by which oil is usually produced commercially. Because the oil seeds which have low oil content (eg soybean oil content 17-20%) are processed through hot pressing. The amount decreases and the amount of free radicals, transfats etc. increases. Due to which the long-term use of the oil produced in this way may increase the risk of disease in the body, there is propaganda in the news of the daily newspaper.There is no alternative to cold pressed oil in nutritional terms. But it is not possible to convert all the oil seeds into ghani, especially those seeds which have less oil content. In Bangladesh only mustard is broken into ghani according to the conventional method. Concerned people believe that this oil is safe as edible oil as this oil can be extracted in a domestic manner.- Dr M Jamal Uddin, Principal Scientific Officer, BARI