

CRAB Prez Tamal calls on Basundhara MD Anvir

Newly reelected Crime Reporters' Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) President Mirza Mehedi Tamal, also Bangladesh Pratidin's special correspondent, on Thursday met Basundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir at his office Bashundhara Industrial Headquarters in Dhaka on a curtsey call. In the meeting, Sayem Sobhan Anvir reiterated his commitment to provide continuous support to the organization and its members in any need. Anvir said, "I hope CRAB, the organization of crime reporters, will always play a role in objective journalism. He also hoped the CRAB members will reveal the truth through honest and courageous inquiry. Among others, ABG Technologies Advisor Mustafa Azad Mohiuddin, Head of Finance of Basundhara Group Noore Alam Siddiqui, Kaler Kantho Deputy Editor Haider Ali, News 24 Television Deputy Chief News Editor Ashiqur Rahman Shraban and Bangladesh Pratidin Business Editor Ruhul Amin Russell were present during the courtesy call.