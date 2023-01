CHATTOGRAM, Jan 19: Police arrested two people and seized 20 gold bars from Sitakunda in Chattogram district on Wednesday.

The arrestees were identified as Basu Pal, 35, son of Sunil Pal of Anwara upazila, and Ratan Pal, 60, son of Shashank Pal of Bashkhali upazila.

Police recovered 20 gold bars, weighing 2332.11 grams, from their shoes. UNB