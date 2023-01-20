Robotics carnival begins at BUET

A two-day "Robo Carnival-2023" has begun at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) on Thursday to engage the robotics enthusiasts of different type's institutions of the country.

BUET robotics society is set for a major event of students and robotics enthusiasts. The carnival, taking place on January 19th and 20th, 2023, will feature a variety of segments, including a trash collecting competition, a fire fighter robot competition, a project showcasing segment and a workshop on robotics simulation software.

Additionally, a Robotics Olympiad will also be held, drawing participation from approximately 500 students from different schools, colleges, and universities. A total of 125 teams are expected to compete in the various segments of the carnival.

The ultimate goal of the Robo Carnival is to build robots for a "Smart Bangladesh". The motto of the event is "Build Robot for Smart Bangladesh". The event aims to promote innovation and creativity in the field of robotics, and to inspire the next generation of engineers and scientists. The chief guest of the event will be BUET's, Vice Chancellor.

Participants will have the opportunity to showcase their skills and knowledge in robotics and to learn from others in the field. The trash collecting competition will challenge teams to develop robots that can effectively and efficiently collect and sort trash, while the fire fighter robot competition will require teams to design and build robots that can navigate and extinguish simulated fires.















