Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 January, 2023, 10:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Robotics carnival begins at BUET

Published : Friday, 20 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

A two-day "Robo Carnival-2023" has begun at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) on Thursday to engage the robotics enthusiasts of different type's institutions of the country.
BUET robotics society is set for a major event of students and robotics enthusiasts. The carnival, taking place on January 19th and 20th, 2023, will feature a variety of segments, including a trash collecting competition, a fire fighter robot competition, a project showcasing segment and a workshop on robotics simulation software.
Additionally, a Robotics Olympiad will also be held, drawing participation from approximately 500 students from different schools, colleges, and universities. A total of 125 teams are expected to compete in the various segments of the carnival.
The ultimate goal of the Robo Carnival is to build robots for a "Smart Bangladesh". The motto of the event is "Build Robot for Smart Bangladesh". The event aims to promote innovation and creativity in the field of robotics, and to inspire the next generation of engineers and scientists. The chief guest of the event will be BUET's, Vice Chancellor.
Participants will have the opportunity to showcase their skills and knowledge in robotics and to learn from others in the field. The trash collecting competition will challenge teams to develop robots that can effectively and efficiently collect and sort trash, while the fire fighter robot competition will require teams to design and build robots that can navigate and extinguish simulated fires.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CRAB Prez Tamal calls on Basundhara MD Anvir
2 held with 20 gold bars in Ctg
Shaheed Asad Day today
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University
Robotics carnival begins at BUET
BD boy rescued from ship container in KL
BD logs 9 more covid cases
A workshop on "Research and Innovation in Glass-Ceramic


Latest News
Holey Artisan victim's mother vows to fight release of Bollywood film on tragedy
Biden on classified docs discovery: 'There's no there there'
Dhaka’s air ‘hazardous’, most polluted in the world on holiday morning
Bangladesh's first-ever kidney transplant from dead donor saves 2 patients
Iftikhar, Shakib flay Rangpur to hand Barishal big win
Bangladesh-US collaborate curbing human trafficking
Will continue to work toward resolution of Rohingya issue: Japan
Usain Bolt missing $12.7M from account
Embargo on political activities of GM Quader upheld
Hyundai car manufacturing factory inaugurated in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bangladesh's first-ever kidney transplant from dead donor saves 2 patients
2nd phase of Biswa Ijtema begins on Friday after Fajr prayer
Sanctions should be imposed on BNP: Quader
Bangladeshi rescued from container shipped to Malaysia
Temperature below 8 °C in Naogaon for 3 days, normal life disrupted
Cumilla Medical's intern doctor found hanging in hostel
UK to send 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine
New Zealand PM Ardern to step down
Husband to die for killing 17th wife in Rangpur
Hyundai car manufacturing factory inaugurated in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft