BD boy rescued from ship container in KL

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 19: A 15-year-old boy has been rescued from a container, shipped to Malaysia's Klang port from Chattogram, Chattogram port authorities said on Wednesday.

SM Foysal Ahmed, assistant manager of Continental Traders, said the Integra was shipped from Chattogram port to Klang port in Malaysia on January 12 and reached the latter on January 16.

Hearing screams coming from an empty container, the crew members of the ship anchored it and rescued the boy. UNB

















