BD students to benefit  from Australian univs  affiliated programmes

A top official of Australia's Victoria state, considered a global leader in education, has said quality programmes offered by one of the world's top universities are available for Bangladeshi students sitting at home. Michelle Wade, Commissioner - South Asia, Global Victoria State Government, shared her ideas on strengthening collaboration for setting Australia as a priority for foreign study destinations, during a visit to Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) campus on January 16.

"We are delighted that Bangladeshi students can now access the quality programmes of Monash College right here in Dhaka and get an opportunity to be a part of the Monash University family, one of the world's top 100 universities," Ms Wade stated.

A total of 594,027 international students started their higher education journey in Australia between January and October 2022, according to Australian Government Department of Education. Also, there has been a significant rise of Bangladeshi students there - a 15 per cent growth during the period.















