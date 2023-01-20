Video
Total prize money TK 23.5m, 23 prizes in 10 categories

Reports invited for Bashundhara  Media Award 2022 by Feb 20

Published : Friday, 20 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

Bashundhara Group, the country's largest business conglomerate, on Thursday announced to organise 'Basundhara Media Award-2022' maintaining the continuity of awards in investigative journalism.
A notification has already been published asking for reports for 'Basundhara Media Award-2022'.
According to the notification, reports have been invited for 25 awards in 10 categories this time. The last date for submission of report was set February 20, 2023.
As previously announced, this time the prize volume and value has been increased. A total of 25 people will get awards in each of 10 categories. The value of the prizes has been estimated at Tk23.5 million. Apart from the money, each of the Winners will receive a crest and certificate as well.
Bashundhara Group, an organization dedicated to the welfare of the country and people, started giving media awards for the first time in the country last year.
On that occasion, Chairman of the group Ahmed Akbar Sobhan announced that the value of the next prize will be Tk10 lakh each. At the same time, the dreamer of Bashundhara also announced an increase in the number of awards.
According to organizing committee sources, Bashundhara Media Award-2022 will be handed over through a splendid arrangement like last time. Journalists working in newspapers, online news portals, television and radio of the country can apply for Bashundhara Media Award-2022.
For the award, reports published or circulated in between January 1 to December 31, 2022 are requested to be submitted to the specified address.
The report must be accompanied by a copy of the passport size photograph along with the candidate's name, e-mail, mobile number and current workplace address in Bengali and English.
Awards in categories: Investigative reports, video or audio reports and photographs are invited in 10 categories. The categories are Liberation War, Education, Health, Economy, Crime, Women and Children, Environment-Climate and Migration, Investigative Documentary, Photography and Video Journalism.
The 23 winners in the first 8 categories will each receive a prize of Tk 10 lacs, crest and certificate. Two winners in the last two categories will get a prize of two and a half lacs taka, crest and certificate.


