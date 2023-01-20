Video
Macron, Sanchez in Barcelona to cement Franco-Spanish ties

Published : Friday, 20 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

BARCELONA, Jan 19: French President Emmanuel Macron was meeting Spain's Pedro Sanchez for a joint summit in Barcelona Thursday, as Paris seeks Spanish support for its uncompromising stance in a brewing trade dispute with Washington.
The high-profile meeting took place as a nationwide strike over a controversial pension reform drive kicked off in France, which was hit with a day of protest over plans to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.
The pair met at 1000 GMT at the National Art Museum of Catalonia for a head-to-head and were to later sign a friendship and cooperation treaty reinforcing bilateral ties on issues such as migration, defence and energy.
With the treaty, Paris is seeking to cement stronger ties with neighbours other than Germany, notably those in southern Europe, at a moment when the Paris-Berlin alliance underpinning EU unity is showing signs of strain.
But Macron's main aim is to seek "a joint position with Madrid" over Europe's response to Washington's landmark Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a massive investment plan to accelerate the US transition to green energy.
Europe fears the plan, which will pour billions of dollars into climate-friendlytechnologies, will distort transatlantic trade to give American companies an unfair advantage.
Macron, who bluntly denounced the subsidies as "super aggressive" on a visit to Washington in November, wants Brussels to quickly follow suit to avoid a flight of European companies relocating to take advantage of the US subsidies.    AFP



