Friday, 20 January, 2023, 10:09 AM
ECP decides to notify Imran's victory on 7 NA seats

Published : Friday, 20 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday decided to issue a notification confirming PTI chief Imran Khan's victory in by-elections on seven National Assembly seats that was earlier withheld for his alleged failure to submit the party's funding details to the electoral body.
A five-member ECP body headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja announced the decision that was reserved on Dec 20 last year.
The electoral watchdog had taken notice of Imran's failure to submit the details of the expenses incurred during the by-polls and subsequently withheld the notification of his victory over non-compliance of the commission's orders.
The PTI chief had contested by-elections on six out of eight National Assembly seats - NA-22, NA-24, NA-31, NA-108, NA-118, and NA-239 on Oct 16, 2022 while the election on NA-45 was held on              Oct 30.    DAWN









