Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 January, 2023, 10:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Freezing temperatures kill 78 people in Afghanistan

Published : Friday, 20 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

KABUL, Jan 19: At least 78 people have died of cold in Afghanistan during the country's worst winter in more than a decade, authorities said on Thursday.
Deaths from the cold have been recorded in eight of the country's 34 provinces, officials     said.
The coldest winter in 15 years, which has seen temperatures dip as low as -34 degrees Celsius (-29.2 degrees Fahrenheit), has hit Afghanistan in the middle of a severe economic crisis.
Many aid groups have partially suspended operations in recent weeks due to a Taliban ruling that most female NGO workers could not work, leaving agencies unable to operate many programmes in the conservative country.
"The weather will get colder in the next few days, therefore it is necessary to consider humanitarian aid for affected people," said Abdullah Ahmadi, the head of the operations centre for emergency conditions at the Ministry of Disaster Management.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said last week that the restrictions on female workers were hampering efforts to deliver aid.
"Humanitarian partners are providing winterisation support to families, including heating, cash for fuel and warm clothes, but distributions have been severely impacted by the ... ban on female NGO aid workers," it said.
Even in the early part of winter, health workers had reported a sharp increase in the number of young children suffering from serious cases of pneumonia and other respiratory diseases, in part due to worsening poverty that left people unable to properly heat their homes.
Around 77,000 livestock have also died in the past nine days, threatening to deepen the country's food insecurity.
"Lost livelihoods and assets further endanger Afghan families at a time when 21.2 million people urgently need continued food and agricultural support," said UNOCHA on Twitter.    REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Macron, Sanchez in Barcelona to cement Franco-Spanish ties
Migration drives German population to record high in 2022
India foreign minister visits Sri Lanka with stronger ties
ECP decides to notify Imran's victory on 7 NA seats
Putin ally warns NATO of nuclear war if Russia is defeated in Ukraine
Freezing temperatures kill 78 people in Afghanistan
Demonstrators march during a rally in Strasbourg,
Biden adviser meets Netanyahu amid unease over his govt


Latest News
Holey Artisan victim's mother vows to fight release of Bollywood film on tragedy
Biden on classified docs discovery: 'There's no there there'
Dhaka’s air ‘hazardous’, most polluted in the world on holiday morning
Bangladesh's first-ever kidney transplant from dead donor saves 2 patients
Iftikhar, Shakib flay Rangpur to hand Barishal big win
Bangladesh-US collaborate curbing human trafficking
Will continue to work toward resolution of Rohingya issue: Japan
Usain Bolt missing $12.7M from account
Embargo on political activities of GM Quader upheld
Hyundai car manufacturing factory inaugurated in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bangladesh's first-ever kidney transplant from dead donor saves 2 patients
2nd phase of Biswa Ijtema begins on Friday after Fajr prayer
Sanctions should be imposed on BNP: Quader
Bangladeshi rescued from container shipped to Malaysia
Temperature below 8 °C in Naogaon for 3 days, normal life disrupted
Cumilla Medical's intern doctor found hanging in hostel
UK to send 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine
New Zealand PM Ardern to step down
Husband to die for killing 17th wife in Rangpur
Hyundai car manufacturing factory inaugurated in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft