Demonstrators march during a rally in Strasbourg, eastern France, on January 19, 2023, as workers go on strike over the French President's plan to raise the legal retirement age from 62 to 64. A day of strikes and protests kicked off in France on January 19, set to disrupt transport and schooling across the country in a trial for the government as workers oppose a deeply unpopular pensions overhaul. photo : AFP