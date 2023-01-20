Video
Nadal sidelined for six to eight weeks with injury

Published : Friday, 20 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

MELBOURNE, JAN 19: Rafael Nadal said Thursday he will be out for up to eight weeks after suffering a left hip flexor injury during his shock second-round exit from the Australian Open.
The 36-year-old world number two wrote on Twitter that scans showed a moderate muscle tear. It will not require surgery.
It is just the latest injury to blight the career of the 22-time Grand Slam champion from Spain.
"I have carried out medical tests after the defeat yesterday," he tweeted, adding that they showed "a grade-two lesion in the iliacus psoas of the left leg".
"Normal recovery time six to eight weeks," he wrote, adding that he would now rest and undergo anti-inflammatory physiotherapy.
The projected timeline puts his participation at the ATP 1000 Indian Wells and Miami events in March in doubt, which would see him plunge down the rankings.    AFP



