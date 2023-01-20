Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 January, 2023, 10:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Olise's wonder-strike forces Man Utd to settle for Palace draw

Published : Friday, 20 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Olise's wonder-strike forces Man Utd to settle for Palace draw

Olise's wonder-strike forces Man Utd to settle for Palace draw

LONDON, JAN 19: Erik ten Hag criticised Manchester United's lack of killer instinct after Michael Olise's superb stoppage-time free-kick rescued a 1-1 draw for Crystal Palace on Wednesday.
Ten Hag's side led through Bruno Fernandes' first half strike at Selhurst Park as they looked to record their longest winning streak in 14 years.
But Olise halted United's run at nine successive victories in all competitions when he smashed a breathtaking set-piece past David de Gea in the final seconds.
It was a major blow for United, who had hoped to climb to second place in the Premier League and put pressure on leaders Arsenal ahead of their visit to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
"When you're winning with two minutes to go and Palace don't create anything except one from a corner and one from the free-kick, you don't expect to drop points," Ten Hag said.
"We have to invest more to get that second goal and then not be in that situation that a lucky moment costs you.
"In the second half we had a lot of space to kill them and go for the second goal.
"I never saw we really went for the second goal. It's difficult to say why. I have to criticise my team. Go for the second."
Having beaten City 2-1 in the Manchester derby on Saturday, United left freezing south London disappointed not to make it 10 in a row.
Instead, United moved up to third, level on points with champions Manchester City and eight adrift of Mikel Arteta's table-toppers.
City would go three points clear of United if they beat Tottenham on Thursday.
United, who haven't won the title since 2013, can still put a little pressure on Arsenal if they beat the Gunners in north London.
"We have to take the lesson. You can't change it (the end of the winning run). We're looking forward," Ten Hag said.
"Look to Arsenal and make a proper plan. The players have to make sure they're ready."
Palace beat United on the final day of last season at the dismal culmination of Ralf Rangnick's lacklustre reign as interim boss.
United have been revitalised by Ten Hag in the intervening eight months and the contrast between the two eras was immediately evident.
Ten Hag's team went close to an early opener when Luke Shaw fizzed a half-volley just wide of the far post from Aaron Wan-Bissaka's pass.
Wout Weghorst was making his United debut following his arrival on loan from Burnley after his spell at Besiktas was cut short.
The Netherlands striker's only sight of goal in his 70-minute appearance was a header onto the roof of the net from Shaw's cross.
After being penned back, Palace threatened when Odsonne Edouard's 25-yard blast was brilliantly tipped onto the bar by David de Gea.
United were unfazed and took the lead in clinical fashion after 44 minutes.
Fernandes scored United's controversial equaliser in the Manchester derby on Saturday, with Marcus Rashford clearly offside before the Portugal midfielder netted.
There were no doubts about this one as Christian Eriksen swept into the Palace area and cut his pass back to the unmarked Fernandes, who took a touch before shooting powerfully past Vicente Guaita from 12 yards.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal sidelined for six to eight weeks with injury
Guardiola warns Man City over top four place
Ruud beaten to boost Djokovic title charge at Australian Open
Olise's wonder-strike forces Man Utd to settle for Palace draw
Madande gives Zimbabwe dramatic ODI victory over Ireland
Gill's double ton helps India survive Bracewell blitz
All-time great Hashim Amla ends long playing career
NSC asks sports federations to be pennywise


Latest News
Holey Artisan victim's mother vows to fight release of Bollywood film on tragedy
Biden on classified docs discovery: 'There's no there there'
Dhaka’s air ‘hazardous’, most polluted in the world on holiday morning
Bangladesh's first-ever kidney transplant from dead donor saves 2 patients
Iftikhar, Shakib flay Rangpur to hand Barishal big win
Bangladesh-US collaborate curbing human trafficking
Will continue to work toward resolution of Rohingya issue: Japan
Usain Bolt missing $12.7M from account
Embargo on political activities of GM Quader upheld
Hyundai car manufacturing factory inaugurated in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bangladesh's first-ever kidney transplant from dead donor saves 2 patients
2nd phase of Biswa Ijtema begins on Friday after Fajr prayer
Sanctions should be imposed on BNP: Quader
Bangladeshi rescued from container shipped to Malaysia
Temperature below 8 °C in Naogaon for 3 days, normal life disrupted
Cumilla Medical's intern doctor found hanging in hostel
UK to send 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine
New Zealand PM Ardern to step down
Husband to die for killing 17th wife in Rangpur
Hyundai car manufacturing factory inaugurated in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft