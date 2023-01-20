Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 January, 2023, 10:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Madande gives Zimbabwe dramatic ODI victory over Ireland

Published : Friday, 20 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

HARARE, JAN 19: Clive Madande struck a four off the final ball of a rain-interrupted one-day international thriller in Harare on Wednesday to give Zimbabwe a three-wicket victory over Ireland.
The home side needed 13 runs from their last over under the DLS system to win and, boosted by a six from Ryan Burl, reduced the target to four runs with one Graham Hume delivery left.
By scooping the ball over deep midwicket, wicketkeeper Madande joined Burl (59) and Sikandar Raza (43) as stars of a brave fightback by Zimbabwe after Ireland posted 288-4 in 50 overs.
Zimbabwe scored 214-7 in reply as a three-match ODI series began, following a 2-1 win by the hosts in a three-match Twenty20 series. Burl was run out seeking a second run off the second ball of the final over and Raza was caught earlier having miscued an attempted shot over long on.
"I am ecstatic about Clive," said Burl. "When batting with him, I kept telling him to be the guy that is going to be there until the end, and win it for your country.
"As to my good form, there is no secret," he said of a knock that included two sixes and six fours. "I'm just concentrating on putting my head down and doing the right things."
Harare-born former England Test batsman Gary Ballance contributed 23 to the Zimbabwe total before being caught at short third man attempting a pull shot off a back-of-a-length ball. Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie struck 121 before retiring hurt.
Zimbabwe won the toss, opted to field and, initially, the decision paid off as openers Paul Stirling (13) and Stephen Doheny (3) were dismissed with 25 runs on the board.
The match then underwent a dramatic change as Balbirnie and Harry Tector (101 not out) put on 212 for the third wicket -- 16 runs short of the Irish record.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal sidelined for six to eight weeks with injury
Guardiola warns Man City over top four place
Ruud beaten to boost Djokovic title charge at Australian Open
Olise's wonder-strike forces Man Utd to settle for Palace draw
Madande gives Zimbabwe dramatic ODI victory over Ireland
Gill's double ton helps India survive Bracewell blitz
All-time great Hashim Amla ends long playing career
NSC asks sports federations to be pennywise


Latest News
Holey Artisan victim's mother vows to fight release of Bollywood film on tragedy
Biden on classified docs discovery: 'There's no there there'
Dhaka’s air ‘hazardous’, most polluted in the world on holiday morning
Bangladesh's first-ever kidney transplant from dead donor saves 2 patients
Iftikhar, Shakib flay Rangpur to hand Barishal big win
Bangladesh-US collaborate curbing human trafficking
Will continue to work toward resolution of Rohingya issue: Japan
Usain Bolt missing $12.7M from account
Embargo on political activities of GM Quader upheld
Hyundai car manufacturing factory inaugurated in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bangladesh's first-ever kidney transplant from dead donor saves 2 patients
2nd phase of Biswa Ijtema begins on Friday after Fajr prayer
Sanctions should be imposed on BNP: Quader
Bangladeshi rescued from container shipped to Malaysia
Temperature below 8 °C in Naogaon for 3 days, normal life disrupted
Cumilla Medical's intern doctor found hanging in hostel
UK to send 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine
New Zealand PM Ardern to step down
Husband to die for killing 17th wife in Rangpur
Hyundai car manufacturing factory inaugurated in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft