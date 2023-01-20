NSC asks sports federations to be pennywise

Pointing at the ongoing economic situation in the country, National Sports Council (NSC) on Wednesday instructed the national sporting federations to be cost-effective in every way. The instruction came to the federations through an official letter from the Sports governing body in the country.

The letter signed by the NSC director (Sports) Shah Alam Sardar has discouraged sending teams abroad and sending more athletes than necessary. As per the NSC letter, the sporting federations were advised not to send additional players, coaches, and officials abroad.

In the wake of the government's decision in the context of the current global economic situation, such an emergency directive was sent to the sports federations. Also, this letter has been instructed to be considered very urgent.

The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, confirmed the letter and said, "Considering the current situation in the country, the letter has been sent to all concerned. No one should travel abroad unnecessarily. Upon getting the invitation from abroad, the team should not be heavy. Take part in foreign games only if necessary. Only take part only in the important competitions, otherwise, they should not go."

When the situation is that, the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), one of the sporting federations in the country, is talking about bringing world champion Argentina to Dhaka next June. Taka 150 crores are estimated to be spent in this regard. Such a costly project with no outcome for local football in the context of the economical condition is considered unrealistic by the concerned.















