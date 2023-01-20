

Dominators concede defeat despite Nasir's all-round glaze

Dominators elected to bowl first winning the toss and got success in the very first over to send opener Liton Das to the dugout without scoring. CV's Pakistani recruit Mohammad Rizwan pairing with skipper Imrul Kayes, did the repair works standing 47-run 2nd wicket partnership till Kayes's departure on 33 off 26.

Caribbean origin Johnson Charles added 20 as Rizwan remained unbeaten on 55 off 47. The Player of the Match hit one boundary and three over boundaries. But Rizwan's compatriot Khushdil Shah took a devastating form with the bat and hammered DDs bowlers to hoard 64 runs off just 24 deliveries. He destined the ball to the rope seven occasions while sent the ball out of the park for five times. Jaker Ali, the last CVs batter to come on, faced three deliveries to gather as many runs and hence Victorians were able to post a massive total of 184 runs on the board losing four wickets.

Nasir Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar and Mohammad Imran took one wicket each.

Chasing 185 runs target, DD's opener Soumya Sarkar continued sorry figure to depart for a duck while Englishman Robin Das, who played his 2nd BPL match, accompanied a zero for the 2nd time. Afghan big man Ahmed Shehzad could manage 19 off 17 as Dominators were in absolute trouble losing three wickets to post 34 runs on the board.

Mohammad Mithun and Nasir Hossain were looking good with the bat but not good enough to seize the victory as Mithun was dismissed on 36 off 34. No more collapse took place but DDs went out of the game by this time. Nasir remained not out on 66 off 45 with seven boundaries and couple of over boundaries while Ariful Haque was on 24 off 17 as DDs were able to score 151 runs from stipulated 20 overs losing four wickets.

Hasan Ali, Tanvir Islam and Mosaddek Hossain picked one wicket each.















