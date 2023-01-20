Bavuma back as South Africa captain

JOHANNESBURG, JAN 19: Temba Bavuma will return from the sidelines of South Africa's new Twenty20 tournament to captain the country in three one-day internationals against England later this month.

Bavuma is the only player in the 16-man squad who is not involved in the SA20 tournament, which will take a break to accommodate the one-day series in Bloemfontein and Kimberley from January 27 to February 1.

Bavuma, South Africa's captain in both one-day and T20 formats, did not attract a bid from any of the six SA20 franchises.

The one-day series is part of the World Cup Super League.

South Africa are currently languishing in 11th place in the league.

Only the top eight sides will qualify automatically for the Cricket World Cup in India later this year.

South Africa probably need to win at least three of their remaining five fixtures to qualify.

South Africa forfeited a series in Australia earlier this month in order to have their leading players available for the SA20. AFP

















